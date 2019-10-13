After their final tune-up before next weekend’s Capitol Conference meet, the Poynette boys and girls cross country teams both look like they are in postseason form.
Running at the Baertschi Invitational in Albany on Saturday, the Poynette girls finished in second place in the small schools division, while the Poynette boys ended up in third place in tight battle for the top spot in the boys small school division.
The Poynette girls, who are currently ranked 15th in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Coaches Poll, finished with 74 points, just four points behind small school champion Stateline Homeschool. The Pumas also finished six points ahead of host Albany, who is currently ranked ninth in Division 3 in the WCCCA Coaches Poll.
Poynette junior Katelyn Chadwick led the Poynette girls by finishing first in small school division and second overall with a time of 19 minutes, 52 seconds. She was joined in the top 15 in the small schools division by senior teammates Gwen Golueke and Abbey Marquardt. Golueke finished 12th in 22:08, while Marquardt wasn’t far behind, finishing 15th in 22:14.
The Poynette boys were third with 65 points, but were just three points behind runner-up Iowa-Grant and just six points behind small school champion Stateline Homeschool.
The Poynette boys, who are ranked 14th in Division 3 in the WCCCA Coaches Poll, were led by senior Elias Ritzke, who was second in the small school division and third overall with a time of 17:10. Also earning medals for the Poynette boys were sophomore Tucker Johnson in 10th (18:20) and sophomore Trent Sickenberger in 15th (18:48).
The Rio/Fall River teams were also in action in Albany on Saturday. The Rebels boys finished in 11th place in the small schools division with 290 points, and were led by freshmen Josh Dietzenbach and Todd Bateson. Dietzenbach was 62nd in 21:11, while Bateson was 65th in 21:18.
The Rio/Fall River girls competed in the junior varsity race at the Baertschi Invitational. Finishing with the top time for the Rio/Fall River girls was junior Kylee Schraufnagel, who finished in 25:39.
