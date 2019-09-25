NESHKORO -- The Wisconsin Dells boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Wautoma Invitational on Tuesday at the Lake Lucerne Camp and Retreat Center.
The meet format included boys and girls masters and novice races. Each team’s top three boys and girls runners ran in the masters races, while runners four through seven ran in the novice raceS.
Running in the girls masters race for Wisconsin Dells was senior Lindsay Cunningham, junior Emily Cunningham and sophomore Hailey Anchor. Lindsay Cunningham finished second in 20 minutes, 42.34 seconds, behind only Weyauwega-Fremont sophomore Abby Bartel, who won the masters race in 19:09.13.
Next to finish for the Wisconsin Dells girls in the masters race was Emily Cunningham, who was seventh in 21:57. Right behind her was Anchor, who finished eighth in 22:05.
Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin was one of four runners representing the Chiefs in the girls novice race. While Beghin is normally one of her team’s top runners, coach Dean Knetter decided to put her in the novice race, so she could wouldn’t have to go all out for a mid-week race, and instead team up with some of the team’s younger runners.
Beghin hung back early in the girls novice race before turning it on in the last mile to win the race in 22:01. Junior Megan Jones joined her in the top five, finishing third in the novice race in 22:30. Other results in the girls novice race for the Chiefs were freshman Tessa Ketelhut, who was ninth in 23:08 and sophomore Destiny Whitebreast, who ended up 10th in 23:19.
Leading Wisconsin Dells in the boys masters race was senior Pablito Schulz, who finished fourth overall in 17:38. The only runners to beat Schulz was a trio of Hortonville runners that was led by senior Jake Krause, who won the masters race in 16:30.
Other results for Wisconsin Dells from the boys masters race included senior Patrick Cooley, who was 17th in 19:43, and senior Bryson Funmaker, who was 25th in 20:57.
Leading Wisconsin Dells in the boys novice race was sophomore John Hernandez-Ruiz, who ninth in 20:08. Sophomore Lawson Machovec wasn’t too far behind, finishing 12th in 20:38.
Freshmanm Damien Funmaker and senior Bailey Welch rounded out the results for Wisconsin Dells from boys novice race. Funmaker finished 15th in 20:54, while Welch was 25th in 21:44.
Next up for Wisconsin Dells is the Midwest Invitational in Janesville on Saturday. After that, Wisconsin Dells will get to run at home, as it competes in the Nightfall Classic on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Spring Brook Golf Course.
