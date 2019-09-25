BARABOO — The Sauk Prairie High School boys cross country team entered 2019 with a veteran group of seniors looking to do something special.
The seniors have delivered through the first month of the season, but it's the depth of the Eagles that have them ready to make a statement once the postseason meets start with the Oct. 19 Badger North Conference meet.
Sauk Prairie's depth was on display Tuesday, as the Eagles had six of the top 14 runners at the Thunderbird Challenge at Baraboo High School. The Eagles ran away with the title, scoring just 28 points to beat out Wisconsin Rapids (46), Baraboo (66), Lodi (116), Mauston (136) and Reedsburg (149).
"They ran really well," Sauk Prairie head coach Andy Sherman said of his team, noting they were tired and sore coming off homecoming weekend. "They knew what they had to do. Early on, Rapids was right there with them, and as the race went on they just focused on where they were at... and they were able to do it."
Hudson Haas was the first runner across the finish line of the 5,000-meter race. The Sauk Prairie senior used a time of 17 minutes, 28 seconds to beat out the 95-runner field.
"He was in first until probably just short of the mile, and that's when (Wisconsin Rapids' Harrison Sullivan) made his move to go around him," Sherman said of Haas' race. "Hudson was able to stay with him, then with about a half-mile to go he had already retaken the lead and stretched it. What a nice run for him to get that first win."
Senior Camden Desroches wasn't far behind, taking third in 17:54. Three more Eagles finished in the top 10, as senior Noah Wankerl (18:04) placed sixth, sophomore Dalton Zirbel (18:16) took eighth and freshman Jack Boerger (18:23) finished 10th.
"Noah hasn't always been running," Sherman said of Wankerl. "He's been on and off and kind of had some issues with his knee, but he felt good today. ... Putting five guys in the top 10 with him running really makes for a solid team.
The Eagles kept coming. Junior Sam Beattie (18:45) took 14th, senior Casey Vande Hey (19:06) took 19th, sophomore Carson Enge (19:34) took 23rd, sophomore Ritchie Wolff (19:49.00) took 26th and Jonah Richard (19:59) took 31st.
"Our freshman have stepped in," Sherman said of how the Eagles' depth has developed. "Carson Enge has done a really nice job this season of starting to push those guys ahead of him. ... And then Jack continues to run very well... Jonah... all those guys have been running very well. They keep making us better."
The Sauk Prairie girls ran to a third-place finish, scoring 93 points to finish behind Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (30) and Baraboo (86). Wisconsin Rapids had the top three individuals, as Willow Sering (21:07), Faith Dix (21:50) and Sarah Price (22:03) swept the field.
"The girls were coming in a little unsure of how they felt," Sherman said of the Eagles. "But they gutted through the race. ... Those were some pretty good teams we were running against. A chance for them to compete again, come back together and when they got done with it they recognized it was a positive run for them."
Livia Jurt continued to lead the Sauk Prairie girls. The foreign exchange student from Switzerland used a time of 22:32 to place seventh out of 79 runners.
"She did some running cross country-wise over there," Sherman said of Jurt. "It's a little bit different than here, but she's done some running. ... Having her join us has definitely given us a little push toward the front."
Kassia Marquardt added a 14th-place finish, while Marissa Howard took 18th, Cassie Radl took 24th and Emily Herbrand took 32nd to round out Sauk Prairie's top five.
The Eagles will begin to turn their mindset toward the stretch run, starting with Saturday's invitational in Reedsburg.
"Our goal is we want to run well Saturday, but make sure we come out of there healthy," Sherman said. "If we don't come out of there healthy, it's not going to give us anything good. Then when we start just running Saturday's, we can start making that push for what we want to do at the end here."
