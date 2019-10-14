The Lodi boys cross country erased any doubt that they were the best team at the Columbus Day Invitational.
The Blue Devil boys placed five runners in the top 10, finishing with an impressive 34 points, on their way to winning the boys title by 57 points over runner-up Portage on Monday afternoon in Columbus.
In a race that was just 3,200 meters, instead of the usual 5,000 meters teams run during the season, leading the charge for the Lodi boys was Parker Heintz. The sophomore finished in third place with a time of 11 minutes, 18 seconds. That was just 11 seconds back of Horicon sophomore Logan McDonald, who won the boys race in 11:07.
Not long after Heintz crossed the finish line, four more Blue Devils followed him home.
Finishing sixth for Lodi was senior Brandon Grover in 11:36, and right behind him was Lodi sophomore Luke Collins in seventh place with a time of 11:38. Right after Collins was senior teammate Blaise Zander in eighth place in 11:40, while Lodi sophomore Sean Crowder was 10th in 11:45.
The Portage boys, who will run at the Badger North Conference Meet in DeForest on Saturday, tried to challenge Lodi on Monday, didn’t have the horses to seriously contend. Finishing as the top runner for the Portage boys was sophomore Jeremy Saloun, who was ninth in 11:43.
Portage did end up with two more runners in the top 20, as junior Levi Wood was 11th in 11:46, followed by freshman teammate Mitchell Fimreite in 17th place in 12:10.
The Rio/Fall River boys finished ninth with 175 points. The top finisher for the Rebel boys was senior Adam Bristol, who was 24th in 12:27. Freshman teammate Josh Dietzenbach was 28th in 12:42.
On the girls side, Lake Mills put four runners in the top five and scored just 31 points for an easy 27-point victory over runner-up Columbus.
Lodi’s girls put their top two runners in the top eight, and ended up third overall with 62 points. Leading the Blue Devil girls was freshman Lexi Meek and sophomore Norah Lee, who finishes seventh and eighth with identical times of 13:39. Lodi also had junior Lauryn Milne finish 12th in 13:51 and junior Claire Schoenemann finish 15th in 13:57.
The Portage girls finished fourth with 87 points and were once again led by sophomore Macy Goldthorpe, who covered the 3,200 meters in 13:39. Next to finish for Portage was junior Aubrey Rietmann, who ended up 13th in 13:53.
The Rio/Fall River girls ended up in eighth place with 198 points. The Rebels’ girls team was led by freshman Riley Landsverk, who was 32nd in 15:22, and junior Kylee Schraufnagel, who was 39th in 15:38.
COLUMBUS DAY INVITE
BOYS
Team scores: Lodi 34, Portage 91, Horicon 109, Lake Mills 120, Columbus 127, Waupun 137, Waterloo 164, University Lake 171, Rio/Fall River 175.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Logan McDonald, Hor, 11:07; 2, Quentin Saylor, LM, 11:16; 3, Parker Heinz, Lodi, 11:18; 4, Triston Rockwell, Wau, 11:32; 5, Christian Nehls, Hor, 11:35; 6, Brandon Grover, Lodi, 11:36; 7, Luke Collins, Lodi, 11:38; 8, Blaise Zander, Lodi, 11:40; 9, Jeremy Saloun, Por, 11:46; 10, Sean Crowder, Lodi, 11:45.
Lodi: 3, Parker Heintz 11:18; 6, Brandon Grover 11:36; 7, Luke Collins 11:38; 8, Blaise Zander 11:40; 10, Sean Crowder 11:45; 22, Josh Larson 12:25; 30, Mason Marchand 12:43. Portage: 9, Jeremy Saloun 11:43; 11, Levi Wood 11:46; 17, Mitchell Fimreite 12:10; 23, Jacob Goldthorpe 12:27; 31, Joseph Shaver 12:46; 32, Jaden Cole 12:49; 35, Alex Rietmann 12:52. Rio/Fall River: 24, Adam Bristol 12:27; 28, Josh Dietzenbach 12:42; 39, Aiden Staveness 12:56; 41, Isaac Severson 12:59; 43, Brett Bender 13:01; 45, Todd Bateson 13:04. At Columbus, 3,200 meters.
GIRLS
Team scores: Lake Mills 31, Columbus 58, Lodi 62, Portage 87, Waupun 145, Waterloo 164, Horicon 191, Rio/Fall River 198.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Stacie Dressel, LM, 12:41; 2, Lauren Winslow, LM, 12:52; 3, Christi Forman, Wat, 12:58; 4, Reese Willie, LM, 13:12; 5, Brooke Fair, LM, 13:20; 6, Maya Pearcy 13:21; 7, Lexi Meek, Lodi, 13:39; 8, Norah Lee, Lodi, 13:39; 9, Macy Goldthorpe, Por, 13:39; 10, Jaiden Dornaus, Col, 13:41.
Lodi: 7, Lexi Meek 13:39; 8, Norah Lee 13:39; 12, Lauryn Mile 13:51; 15, Claire Schoeneman 13:57; 20, Aly Endres 14:14; 27, Lizzy Clepper 15:07; 32, Thea Collins 15:26. Portage: 9, Macy Goldthorpe 13:39; 13, Aubrey Rietmann 13:53; 18, Abbie Shaver 14:11; 22, Callie Krueger 14:20; 25, Greta Shortreed 14:31; 28, Jamie Shaver 15:09; 33, Tristan Babcock 15:27. Rio/Fall River: 31, Riley Landsverk 15:22; 35, Kylee Schraufnagel 15:38; 42, Mykenzie Fagan 16:05; 43, Annie Braatz 16:06; 47, Emma Freeman 16:50; 52, Julia Nashold 17:55. At Columbus, 3,200 meters.
