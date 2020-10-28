PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston sohphomore Eli Boppart ready for WIAA D2 state championships

“He is the one where (the team) follows his lead,” Devoe said. “He’s a type of leader that I really like. He’s not a talker, he’s a doer. He walks the walk and talks the talk. He does it the right way.”

DeVoe noticed that last year as well. Boppart finished 52nd overall in his state debut with a time off 17:17.3. Boppart knew if he wanted to do better at state this year, then he had to put the work in. And that’s exactly what he did during the summer.

“This year, it was a learning experience,” he said. “It was my first time ever really running over the summer. What I went for was quality miles. Instead of running eight miles every day, I tried to run a fast four miles.”

“As a freshman, he had a really good race at sectionals, but he was kind of lazy as a freshman,” DeVoe added. “His dad and I both talked about it. We knew he was good, but he needed to get out and do the running in the summer. He did his work in the summer that he had to do to get stronger to be able to run like he can run now.

“He made that choice to put in the summer miles. That’s the biggest difference for a kid like that.”