PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston sohphomore Eli Boppart ready for WIAA D2 state championships

Take a second to think about what goes in the average teenager’s mind.
On second thought, you probably don’t want to go down that abyss to see the kind of mayhem that could appear.
However, according to Mauston sophomore Eli Boppart, he’s in his happy place while running for the Golden Eagles prep cross country team. He's calm not having to think about anything besides the task at hand: Competing in the race.
“I focus on myself,” Boppart said. “I don’t worry about what’s around me. I like the nice, cold breeze in my hair and my face. It feels great. It puts me at ease too.”
His coach, Bill DeVoe, has noticed during the sophomore’s two-year career he doesn’t get panicked, which is great while he prepares for Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet at Colby High School.
“He just gets out there and lets it go,” DeVoe said. “All (I have to do is) get him on the bus, and get him there on time. I can just sit back and watch him run. I really don’t have to scream, holler or do anything like that. I can just enjoy the race with him. That’s the real deal.”
This year’s season has been ran differently in years past due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike years past where all three divisions are ran at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, all three culminating events will be held at three sites with three separate heats.
Boppart is confident in his ability and will have a leg up on the competition because of his four previous trips on the Colby course — twice last year and twice this year. Among those races was last year's sectional, where he finished ninth in 17 minutes, 35.9 seconds to earn his first state berth.
“I was surprised when I first heard it was going to be there,” Boppart said. “I was excited about that. I know the course and know what to do.”
DeVoe stated last year’s sectional at Colby was the first example of when he realized Boppart was something special. Boppart was beat out by Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz by six-tenths of a second for eighth place. In the last 250 meters Schulz and Boppart were neck-and-neck, “running their guts out” according to DeVoe. Schulz pulled away from Boppart at the last second.
DeVoe, who's in his 38th year coaching cross country, told Boppart after the meet that’s “one was the best finish kicks he’s ever seen, especially coming from a freshman.”
“As an eighth grader, I saw him coming up and he ran cross country then and did an outstanding job,” DeVoe said. “He’s the type of kid that works hard. He’s really fun to coach because he’s very competitive. He works his butt off, but he doesn’t let his emotions get in the way of his performance.”
Boppart stepped right into a leadership role as a freshman, and it’s blossomed during this wonky season where DeVoe said the boys team boasts four seniors (two on varsity), two juniors, two sophomores and three freshman.
“He is the one where (the team) follows his lead,” Devoe said. “He’s a type of leader that I really like. He’s not a talker, he’s a doer. He walks the walk and talks the talk. He does it the right way.”
DeVoe noticed that last year as well. Boppart finished 52nd overall in his state debut with a time off 17:17.3. Boppart knew if he wanted to do better at state this year, then he had to put the work in. And that’s exactly what he did during the summer.
“This year, it was a learning experience,” he said. “It was my first time ever really running over the summer. What I went for was quality miles. Instead of running eight miles every day, I tried to run a fast four miles.”
“As a freshman, he had a really good race at sectionals, but he was kind of lazy as a freshman,” DeVoe added. “His dad and I both talked about it. We knew he was good, but he needed to get out and do the running in the summer. He did his work in the summer that he had to do to get stronger to be able to run like he can run now.
“He made that choice to put in the summer miles. That’s the biggest difference for a kid like that.”
And Boppart had himself quite the condensed season in his second year. A lot of things were different for the Golden Eagles because of COVID-19. For starters, DeVoe could only schedule the team for six meets and didn’t have a Saturday meet until sectionals at Winneconne last week where onlookers saw Boppart finish third in 16:47.6.
Most races Boppart competed in had less competitors, so the competition might not have been as strong as it was last year. Also absent were the bigger meets on Saturdays where Mauston would face top talent from across the state.
DeVoe said he and Boppart attacked the season differently because at times it was normal to see him 30-40 seconds ahead of the next closest runner. He had to be comfortable running by himself, knowing what times he had to keep pace with.
“As long as we beat the watch, we’re going to be ok,” DeVoe said. “The amazing part is the fact that he’s just a sophomore and he’s got that mental toughness to do that. That takes a certain skillset that a lot of runners don’t have.”
Boppart knew what he was doing, though.
“I pushed myself into an uncomfortable zone because sometimes in those races, I’d be a minute or two ahead of the second runner and it could’ve been easy for me to back off and say, ‘Ok, I’ve got this, I can win,’” Boppart said. “But I didn’t. I wanted to push myself, which is hard to do, especially if you’re by yourself. I just pushed myself into feeling uncomfortable while racing.”
That mindset helped him at the South Central Conference meet when he coasted to a first-place time of 16:37.9. It marked the fastest time for a boy in program history and it, coupled with the team's depth, helped the Golden Eagles soar to a first-place finish with 23 points.
“It’s pretty impressive,” DeVoe said.
And to do it without the opportunity to run against some of the best competition during the season makes it even more extraordinary.
“That was different,” Boppart said. “Having those different, bigger meets, it was harder this year because of the competition. The bigger meets had the competition so I could push myself to see what I could do.”
Boppart said he was still in shock to see that amount of runners at state running on the same course at one time last year.
“What amazed me and it still amazes me to this day is from my time, which was 17:12 to 17-flat, there was 32 runners in between me,” he said. “The 12 seconds makes a huge difference. It was crazy.”
With the race a little smaller, but still facing stiff competition, Boppart said he expects better results this round, as he will be more prepared and will act “more professional and mature about it. I know what it’s about now.”
For a sophomore who’s seen the type of success he’s had in his career, he’ll be ready come Saturday.
“Sitting down and thinking about it, it amazes me, but I don’t try to let it get to my head too much,” Boppart said. “I try to stay humble about it. I think it’s amazing that I’ve been blessed to have this opportunity and to be so gifted.”
