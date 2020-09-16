PREP CROSS COUNTRY: McBride wins as Reedsburg opens dual season with loss at DeForest

The Reedsburg girls also fell 20-42 in junior varsity competition. Sophomore Jenna Roers won the JV race with a time of 26:37.40,

"Jenna Roers rocked it out on the course," Durst said. "She was in the right head space for this race and it definitely showed. Being in the first wave of her race, she had no one in front or her. But she made sure no one caught up to her."

Reedsburg's Sykora Stanek (29:24.00) and Ashley Campbell (30:30.90) added eighth- and 12th-place finishes in the JV race.

"Ashley Campbell also had a great race," Durst said. "She has been struggling with some injuries, but persevered and had a really great race. I think we can all take a page out of Ashley’s book. We all need to persevere this season, and be in it mentally no matter the changes and challenges we may face."

DeForest scored all 15 points in the boys' meet, as Reedsburg didn't qualify enough runners to compete.

DeForest's Isaiah Bauer (18:09.40), Jackson Grabowski (18:27.40), Elijah Bauer (18:53.70), Matthew VanderMeer (19:03.10) and Caleb Ekezie (19:31.40) led the race.

Junior Caden Schneider (eighth, 20:11.30) and sophomore Logan Churchill (14th, 22:47.70) represented Reedsburg.

The Beavers have a light schedule this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They're scheduled to open their home schedule by hosting Baraboo on Sept. 29.