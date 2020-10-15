PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Portage boys take second at modified Badger North Conference meet

REEDSBURG — Everybody was back together Thursday.

After a season full of duals and small meets, the five Badger North Conference cross country teams running throughout the COVID-19 pandemic faced off Thursday at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg.

It went off smoothly, with the Sauk Prairie boys and Beaver Dam girls taking home team titles. The Golden Beavers also swept the individual titles, with Gavin Czarnecki taking first in the 5,000-meter boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 1.93 seconds and Kylie Hackbarth (20:05.90) topping the girls field.

Sauk Prairie cruised to the boys title, scoring 33 points to beat out Portage (62), Baraboo (64), Reedsburg (98) and Beaver Dam (105).

“Sauk is just a really good team this year,” Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said. “Hats off to them, they’re just head and shoulders above us this year. We knew that coming into this.”

While Hackbarth was well ahead of the field in the girls race, the boys event came down to the wire. Czarnecki’s time of 17:01.93 was just enough to beat out Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger (17:04.84). The top five was rounded out by Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider (17:45.42), Sauk Prairie’s Ritchie Wolff (17:46.21) and Baraboo’s Daniel Yesipovich (18:03.15).