PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Portage boys take second at modified Badger North Conference meet

REEDSBURG — Everybody was back together Thursday.
After a season full of duals and small meets, the five Badger North Conference cross country teams running throughout the COVID-19 pandemic faced off Thursday at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg.
It went off smoothly, with the Sauk Prairie boys and Beaver Dam girls taking home team titles. The Golden Beavers also swept the individual titles, with Gavin Czarnecki taking first in the 5,000-meter boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 1.93 seconds and Kylie Hackbarth (20:05.90) topping the girls field.
Sauk Prairie cruised to the boys title, scoring 33 points to beat out Portage (62), Baraboo (64), Reedsburg (98) and Beaver Dam (105).
“Sauk is just a really good team this year,” Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said. “Hats off to them, they’re just head and shoulders above us this year. We knew that coming into this.”
While Hackbarth was well ahead of the field in the girls race, the boys event came down to the wire. Czarnecki’s time of 17:01.93 was just enough to beat out Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger (17:04.84). The top five was rounded out by Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider (17:45.42), Sauk Prairie’s Ritchie Wolff (17:46.21) and Baraboo’s Daniel Yesipovich (18:03.15).
Boerger and Wolff had plenty of backup to win the title. Dalton Zirbel (18:15.10) took sixth, followed by Sam Beattie (10th, 18:58.37) and Jay Dregney (11th, 19:04.59) for a Sauk Prairie team that won another conference title despite heavy graduations after last season.
Portage relied on depth for its runner-up finish. The parade of Warriors started with Jeremy Saloun (18:32.29) and Jacob Goldthorpe (18:50.40), who finished eighth and ninth overall. Joseph Shaver (13th, 19:18.84), Mitchell Fimreite (15th, 19:33.83) and Emerson Pease (17th, 19:54.40) also scored points for the Warriors.
The Golden Beavers had a big cushion in the girls standings, tallying 29 points while Sauk Prairie (68), Baraboo (79), Portage (87) and Reedsburg (117) rounded out the field.
Hackbarth won the girls race by more than 45 seconds. Reedsburg’s Jenna McBride took second in 20:53.20, followed by Sauk Prairie’s Catherine Gregg (21:15.70), Beaver Dam’s Makenzi Gritzmacher (21:29.30) and Baraboo’s Venna Krayer (21:31.30).
Macy Goldthorpe paced the Portage girls. The junior crossed the finish line in 22:11.10 to take 11th overall. Tristan Babcock wasn’t far behind, placing 13th in 22:25.10. Aubrey Rietmann (23:23.00) added a 24th-place finish, while Shelbi Blau (23:54.30) and Callie Krueger (24:08.60) took 28th and 32nd, respectively.
It’ll be an interesting week ahead, with four of the five teams from Thursday’s meet running again Monday at the WIAA Division 1 Onalaska subsectional meet in West Salem. Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie will run, then leave West Salem and clear the course for Sparta, Tomah, Onalaska and Holmen. Once the second race ends, the times will be combined so that two teams — and the top-five individuals not on those teams — will earn a spot in the Oct. 24 Portage sectional.
“It’s not an ideal year,” Boll said. “I’m grateful they’ve done all the planning to make this work.”
Boys
Team scores: Sauk Prairie 33, Portage 62, Baraboo 64, Reedsburg 98, Beaver Dam 105.
Top five individuals: 1, Czarnecki, BD, 17:02; 2, Boerger, SP, 17:05; 3, Schneider, R, 17:46; 4, Wolff, SP, 17:47; 5, Yesipovich, B, 18:04.
Sauk Prairie: 2, Boerger 17:05; 4, Wolff 17:47; 6, Dunnett 18:25; 10, Beattie 18:59; 11, Dregney 19:05. Portage: 8, Saloun 18:33; 9, Goldthorpe 18:51; 14, Francis 19:19; 17, Pease 19:55; 21, Cole 19:59. Baraboo: 5, Yesipovich 18:04; 7, Dunnett 18:25; 12, Exo 19:16; 18, Grunewald 19:57; 23, Torres 20:02. Reedsburg: 3, Schneider 17:46; 22, Bruer 19:59; 25, Churchill 20:07; 27, Bauer 20:17; 28, Schneider 20:19. Beaver Dam: 1, Czarnecki 17:02; 20, Eberle 19:57; 26, Kremsreiter 20:16; 33, Gremminger 20:36; 36, Johnson 20:53.
Girls
Team scores: Beaver Dam 29, Sauk Prairie 68, Baraboo 79, Portage 87, Reedsburg 117.
Top five individuals: 1, Hackbarth, BD, 20:06; 2, McBride, R, 20:54; 3, Gregg, SP, 21:16; 4, Gritzmacher, BD, 21:30; 5, Krayer, B, 21:32.
Beaver Dam: 1, Hackbarth 20:06; 4, Gritzmacher 21:30; 7, Pillsbury 21:57; 8, Vega 21:59; 9, Westra 22:00. Sauk Prairie: 3, Gregg 21:16; 16, Liedtke 22:38; 18, Been 22:46; 20, Marquardt 23:01; 21, Howard 23:17. Baraboo: 5, Krayer 21:32; 6, Weyh 21:48; 17, School 22:43; 34, Hess 24:20; 35, Dougherty 24:53. Portage: 11, Goldthorpe 22:12; 13, Babcock 22:26; 22, Shaver 23:20; 24, Rietmann 23:23; 28, Blau 23:55. Reedsburg: 2, McBride 20:54; 29, Nobbe 24:01; 36, Voigt 24:53; 41, Roers 25:11; 46, Menzia 25:52.
