PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Portage cross country teams hope to run away from competition

Portage’s junior varsity boys ran in the second and final race of the day, and the Warriors got some positive results from that bunch. Joseph Shaver won the JV race in 20:41, a time that would have placed him fourth overall in the varsity race. Portage’s Jaden Cole was second in the JV race, finishing in 21:11. That time would have placed Cole in seventh in the varsity race.

“We didn’t really lose much on the guys side. We had a pretty young team (last year), and they’re still pretty young, and they looked good today,” Portage coach Joe Pease said. “We were all over the place. We had a time trial last week when it was like 95 (degrees) heat index, and they were struggling. We had some kids that run on the varsity level that just didn’t do well, but it looks like they kind of got it ironed out today. They looked good.”

The Portage girls didn’t get to open their season Thursday, as only the boys were allowed to race, but Pease said the lady Warriors have looked awesome during offseason workouts and in the practices held so far.

The Portage runners had a goal of running 250 miles over the summer, and of the 11 members that reached that mark, eight of them were girls.