PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Portage cross country teams hope to run away from competition

WYOCENA — The Portage boys and girls cross country teams have kept a sense of humor as they’ve dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on their season. That much was evident when looking at the team’s official t-shirts for the 2020 season. On the back of those shirts, in large bold letters, it says “MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING STAY BACK 6 FEET!”
The Warriors are hoping to keep plenty of distance between themselves and the competition this fall, as they start what could be a promising season for both the boys and girls squads.
That promise showed itself on Thursday, at least for the Portage boys, who opened their season with a 10-point victory over Reedsburg (23-33) in a dual meet at Wyona Park in Wyocena.
Leading the Portage boys was senior Jeremy Saloun, who finished second overall in 18 minutes, 46 seconds. Saloun ran in or near the lead most of the race before Reedsburg’s Ethan Schneider passed him late on his way to winning the race by 9 seconds with a time of 18:37.
Saloun led a pack of three Portage runners, as Jacob Goldthorpe and Emerson Pease finished third and fourth. Goldthorpe finished in 19:35, while Pease came home in 20:42. The next two runners to finish for the Portage varsity boys were Mitchell Fimreite in sixth (21:08) and Nathan Hammer in eighth (21:31).
The varsity race featured a staggered start, with eight runners going out first — four from each team — before the rest of the varsity runners started 2 minutes later.
Portage’s junior varsity boys ran in the second and final race of the day, and the Warriors got some positive results from that bunch. Joseph Shaver won the JV race in 20:41, a time that would have placed him fourth overall in the varsity race. Portage’s Jaden Cole was second in the JV race, finishing in 21:11. That time would have placed Cole in seventh in the varsity race.
“We didn’t really lose much on the guys side. We had a pretty young team (last year), and they’re still pretty young, and they looked good today,” Portage coach Joe Pease said. “We were all over the place. We had a time trial last week when it was like 95 (degrees) heat index, and they were struggling. We had some kids that run on the varsity level that just didn’t do well, but it looks like they kind of got it ironed out today. They looked good.”
The Portage girls didn’t get to open their season Thursday, as only the boys were allowed to race, but Pease said the lady Warriors have looked awesome during offseason workouts and in the practices held so far.
The Portage runners had a goal of running 250 miles over the summer, and of the 11 members that reached that mark, eight of them were girls.
“The girls look really strong, like one of the strongest teams I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Pease said. “They’ve been running a ton of miles. The majority of the kids at our summer runs were girls. That was a critical piece for them.”
The team includes many of the girls that ran on varsity last season, including junior Macy Goldthorpe, who was the team’s top runner most of last season. At the Division 2 Mayville Sectional at the end of last season, Goldthorpe finished in 19th place in 21:47.
Goldthorpe won’t be alone, as the Warriors have a number of strong varsity candidates on the girls side. That list includes seniors Aubrey Rietmann, Abbie Shaver, Callie Krueger, Jamie Shaver and Tristan Babcock, as well as sophomore Greta Shortreed. Seniors Shelbi Blau, Payton Woodhouse and Avery Meierdirk are also in the mix for Portage’s varsity girls lineup.
This year’s cross country season will look a lot different. Instead of running at multi-team invites, Portage will be mostly at dual meets. The WIAA has said it hopes to hold some sort of “culminating event” at the end of the season, but nobody yet knows what that will look like.
“Within the Badger North Conference, we do have a pod of schools that we’re going to dual against during the year. And we’re going to go against a couple other non-conference (schools),” Pease said.
At Thursday’s meet, there were a few fans, but plenty of parking was available. Social distancing wasn’t a problem. The scene was a lot different from past years when Portage hosted meets at Wyona Park.
“On a normal year, we were supposed to have the Badger Challenge this year, there would have been 4,000 people in the park that day,” Pease said. “On our (Portage Invite), there’s 200 to 300 kids in races, so that’s vastly different.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!