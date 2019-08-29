WESTFIELD — Portage’s Macy Goldthorpe didn’t know what to expect when she got to Westfield for the opening cross country meet of the season on Thursday. She was just focused on improving her 16th-place finish at this meet a year ago.
Goldthorpe not only improved on last year’s result, she blew it right out of the water. The Warriors sophomore ran just behind the lead pack early on before making her move near the second mile, on her way to winning the Westfield Pioneer Invitational with a time of 23 minutes, 38.49 seconds in the 5,000-meter race.
“I didn’t expect to win, but I was hoping to do better than last year at least,” Goldthorpe said. “I just wanted to be near the front and see how it went from there.”
Goldthorpe wisely didn’t bolt out to the early lead on the hilly Westfield course. Then when the leaders started to climb the second of two large hills, Goldthorpe had enough energy to motor past them, before going on to win the race by 9 seconds over Reedsburg sophomore Jacqueline Lacen.
“I was pretty tired, because when you start going up the second hill, that is really hard,” Goldthorpe said. “I was pretty tired, but the girl was pretty far behind me by then.”
Portage coach Joe Pease said Goldthorpe showed she was capable of this kind of performance with a strong track season in the spring.
“She had a stellar track season for a young kid and you could see the kind of drive and fire that was in her from that season into this year,” Pease said. “She didn’t run quite as fast at our time trial. Today, I thought she would be in the top five, but I wasn’t quite expecting to win, which was a nice surprise.”
Goldthorpe said she entered the summer focused on getting ready for the cross country season.
“I ran a lot more this summer than last summer. I think that helped a lot,” Goldthorpe said. “Then me and Aubrey (Rietmanm), Abbie (Shaver) and Jamie (Shaver) went to a running camp in Stevens Point in July and we learned a lot of cool stuff there and ran a lot. That helped a lot, too.”
Goldthorpe’s performance helped Portage finish in third place overall with 56 points. Wautoma placed four runners in the top eight on its way to winning the girls race with 41 points. Reedsburg was second with 46 points.
Joining Goldthorpe in the top 10 on Thursday was junior Abbie Shaver, who finished ninth in 24:34. Next to finish for the Warriors was freshman Greta Shortreed in 11th place (24:45), junior Rietmann in 14th (25:08) and junior Jamie Shaver in 21st place (26:06).
Pease said his girls team logged lots of miles over the summer.
“I think I had nine or 10 kids complete our Guts Program this year, which is 250 miles in the summer,” Pease said. “Two of them were (Abbie and Jamie Shaver). I know they did a half-marathon this summer and both did really well with that. They looked really good at our time trial and had nice races today.”
As for the season ahead, Pease thinks the Portage girls could have what it takes for a special year.
“I would like see the girls make it on to state. I don’t know if it’s a possibility or not,” Pease said. “We got to tighten up our group, obviously.”
Lodi’s girls finished fourth. The Blue Devils were led by sophomore Norah Lee, who was 12th in 24:49, and junior Claire Shoenemann, who finished 13th in 24:51.
The Rio/Fall River girls finished sixth with 193 points. Leading the Rebels was freshman Riley Landsverk, who finished 27th in 27:15 in her high school debut. Host Westfield finished seventh with 195 points. Westfield’s top six runners were all freshmen, led by Mary Shirley, who finished 20th in 25:57.
On the boys side, Portage also ran out a young squad on Thursday, with three freshmen and three sophomores in its varsity seven. That’s good news for a Portage boys team that lost a boatload of talented seniors to graduation, including Tyler Jones, who finished his high school career by finishing sixth at the WIAA Division 2 boys state meet last year.
“I think around a dozen athletes we lost that were seniors,” Pease said. “That was tough. Those guys have all been with us, some of them for six years.”
Leading the Portage boys on Thursday was sophomore Jacob Goldthorpe — Macy’s twin brother — who finished in 15th place with a time of 20:03. Also finishing in the top 20 was sophomore Jeremy Saloun, who was 18th in 20:37.
Rounding out Portage’s top five were junior Levi Wood in 25th (21:18), freshman Emerson Pease in 32nd (22:53) and freshman Mitchell Fimreite in 33rd (22:57).
The Warriors finished in fifth place with 123 points. Tomah and Wautoma tied for the top spot with 33 points.
Lodi finished fourth with 104 points. The Blue Devils were led by sophomore Parker Heintz in 17th place and junior Mason Marchand, who was 19th in 20:42. Rio/Fall River was sixth with 163 points. The top runner for the Rebels was senior Adam Bristol, who finished 20th in 20:45.
The Westfield boys didn’t have enough runners to compete as a team. The top finisher for the Pioneers was freshman Ervin Meiller, who finished in 31st place with a time of 22:01.
WESTFIELD PIONEER INVITE
GIRLS
Team scores: Wautoma 41, Reedsburg 46, Portage 56, Lodi 91, Tomah 127, Rio/Fall River 193, Westfield 195, Markesan 217.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Goldthorpe, Por, 23:38; 2, Lacen, Reed, 23:47; 3, Gasser, Reed, 23:56; 4, McBride, Reed, 24:00; 5, Salm, Wau, 24:08; 6, Burt, Wau, 24:20; 7, Woyak, Wau, 24:29; 8, Havlovtiz, Wau, 24:33; 9, A. Shaver, Por, 24:34; 10, Bakken, Tom, 24:44.
Portage: 1, Macy Goldthorpe 23:38; 9, Abbie Shaver 24:34; 11, Greta Shortreed 24:45; 14, Aubrey Rietmann 25:08; 21, Jamie Shaver 26:06; 25, Tristan Babcock 26:58; 29, Callie Krueger 27:31. Lodi: 12, Norah Lee 24:49; 13, Claire Schoenemann 24:51; 16, Lauryn Milne 25:25; 24, Lexi Meek 26:52; 26, Aly Endres 27:03; 35, Lizzy Clepper 28:13; 36, Thea Collins 28:14. Rio/Fall River: 27, Riley Landsverk 27:15; 34, Kylee Schraufnagel 28:12; 42, Sarah Hagenow 30:06; 44, Mykenzie Fagan 30:31; 46, Annie Braatz 30:57; 52, Emma Freeman 34:19; 55, Madison O’Brion 36:21. Westfield: 20, Mary Shirley 25:57; 39, Sidney Hoffa 29:06; 43, Katie Alcorta 30:20; 45, Jaylyn Shimpach 30:50; 48, Mya Reetz 31:40; 50, Miah Blacketer 32:19; 51, Carolyn Czerwinski 34:01.
BOYS
Team scores: Tomah 33, Wautoma 33, Reedsburg 80, Lodi 104, Portage 123, Rio/Fall River 163.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Erdman, Wau, 18:01; 2, Schneider, Reed, 18:40; 3, Peterson, Tom, 18:48; 4, Nelson, Tom, 18:57; 5, Woyak, Wau, 18:59; 6, Gnewikow, Tom, 19:10; 7, Schwartzman, Wau, 19:14; 8, Williams, Wau, 19:15; 9, Boettcher, Tom, 19:22; 10, Brunner, Reed, 19:26.
Lodi: 17, Parker Heintz 20:35; 19, Mason Marchand 20:42; 21, Brandon Grover 20:56; 23, Blaise Zander 21:07; 24, Sean Crowder 21:08; 28, Luke Collins 21:41; 30, Josh Larson 22:28. Portage: Jacob Goldthorpe 20:03; 18, Jeremy Saloun 20:37; 25, Levi Wood 21:18; 32, Emerson Pease 22:53; 33, Mitchell Fimreite 22:57; 34, Joseph Shaver 23:18; 37, Gregory Hammer 24:23. Rio/Fall River: 20, Adam Bristol 20:45; 31, Isaac Severson 22:35; 35, Josh Dietzenbach 23:18; 38, Dylan Freeman 24:51; 39, Pierson Schneider 25:02. Westfield: 31, Ervin Meiller 22:01, 46, Troy Swan 26:58.
