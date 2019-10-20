The Portage boys and girls cross country teams both finished in eighth place at the Badger North Conference Meet held in Windsor on Saturday.
The top finishers for the Portage boys were sophomore Jeremy Saloun (40th, 18:52) and junior Levi Wood (43rd, 18:59).
The Portage girls were led by sophomore Macy Goldthorpe, who as 31st in 22:15, followed by freshman Greta Shortreed in 42nd (22:56) and junior Aubrey Rietmann in 43rd (23:02).
Winning the Badger North Conference team titles on Saturday were the Sauk Prairie boys and the Waunakee girls.
The Portage cross country teams will be back in action on Friday, when they compete in the Division 2 Mayville Sectional.
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE MEET
BOYS
Team scores — Sauk Prairie 36; Waunakee 64; DeForest 92; Baraboo 99; Mount Horeb 117; Beaver Dam 181; Reedsburg 213; Portage 236.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Roth, DF, 16:10; 2, Czarnecki, BD, 16:19; 3, Desroches, SP, 17:05; 4, Haas, SP, 17:09; 5, Voge, Wau, 17:15; 6, E. Bauer, DF, 17:23; 7, Regnier, Wau, 17:27; 8, Boerger, SP, 17:32; 9, Zirbel, SP, 17:39; 10, Exo, Bar, 17:43.
Portage: 40, Saloun 18:52; 43, Wood 18:59; 48, Goldthorpe 19:24; 49, Cole 19:31; 56, Pease 20:38; 57, Arnold 20:42; 61, Rietmann 21:57; 62, Lavryk 22:28.
GIRLS
Team scores — Waunakee 54; Mount Horeb 61; Beaver Dam 1; Baraboo 97; DeForest 116; Reedsburg 153; Sauk Prairie 176; Portage 214.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Bertz, Wau, 20:04; 2, Peters, DF, 20:39; 3, Ollendick, MH, 20:42; 4, Redman, BD, 20:51; 5, Alvarez, BD, 20:58; 6, McBride, Reed, 21:03; 7, Weyh, Bar, 21:05; 8, King, Wau, 21:10; 9, Everson, Wau, 21:15; 10, Stewart, Bar, 21:19.
Portage: 31, Goldthorpe 22:15; 42, Shortreed 22:56; 43, Rietmann 23:02; 46, A. Shaver 23:15; 52, Krueger 23:47; 57, J. Shaver 24:09; 59, Babcock 24:20; 62, Blau 24:50. At Windsor Sports Complex, Town of Windsor, 5,000 meters.
