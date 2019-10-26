MAYVILLE – Portage coach Joe Pease knew his boys and girls cross country teams were a long shot to advance anyone onto next week’s WIAA State Cross Country Championships, so he was simply hoping his young teams would use Friday’s Division 2 Mayville Sectional as an opportunity to get some valuable experience for the future.
Among those runners who got that experience was sophomore Macy Goldthorpe, who was Portage’s top runner on Friday, finishing 19th overall with a time of 21 minutes, 47 seconds. Her finish helped the Portage girls finish in eighth place with 213 points.
Goldthorpe’s run saw her finish strong after a somewhat slow start in the first mile.
“She was probably mid-pack at the mile. When she started coming down this hill she started picking them off, and she ended up being 19th overall,” Pease said. “She’s been on and off all year. She’s had three really nice races throughout the season. It looked like she kind of put it out there.”
Portage’s next finisher was junior Aubrey Rietmann, who finished 35th in 22:25, while Greta Shortreed was 45th with a time of 22:35.
The Portage boys finished in 12th place out of 15 teams at Friday’s sectional, but had a number of individuals finish the season on a high note.
“I think we had like four (personal records) on the boys side, which is what we’ve been kind of working at every week,” Pease said. “The girls, not as many (personal records), because they’ve been pretty consistent this year. They were running pretty close. But we had a couple guys who just made the varsity team the last couple weeks, so that was nice for them.”
Leading the Portage boys were juniors Levi Wood and Jeremy Saloun, who finished with nearly the same time. Wood was 55th in 18:50, while Saloun was 56th in 18:51.
“They’ve been neck and neck the last half of the year,” Pease said of Wood and Saloun. “It’s kind of nice that they’re that close. Now if next year they can crank the dial up again it will be perfect.”
WIAA DIVISION 2 MAYVILLE SECTIONAL
BOYS
Team scores (top 2 advance): Wautoma/Wild Rose 87, Winneconne 95, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 124, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 130, Waupun 146, Ripon 148, Grafton 151, Campbellsport 167, Kewaskum 195, Berlin 210, Lomira 283, Portage 346, Columbus 379, Mayville 398, Omro 431.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Xavier Lasee, NFDL/O, 16:39; 2, Isaac Lueck, Ber, 16:42; 3, Nathan Baker, Gra, 16:45; 4, Logan Measner, KML, 16:55; 5, Rhyer Smit, Waup, 16:59.
Portage: 55, Levi Wood 18:50; 56, Jeremy Saloun 18:51; 73, Jaden Cole 19:31; 78, Jacob Goldthorpe 19:42; 84, Emerson Pease 20:01; 92, Vinny Tamboli 20:41; 93, Lowell Arnold 20:51.
GIRLS
Team scores (top 2 advance): Winneconne 46, Kewaskum 93, Wautoma/Wild Rose 112, Columbus 140, Berlin 144, Grafton 159, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 200, Portage 213, Omro 223, Lomira 244, Waupun 270, Mayville 271, Ripon 280, Campbellsport 327, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 374.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Joey Perry, Win, 20:07; 2, Macey Clark, Win, 20:21; 3, Allison Butte, Win, 20:33; 4, Alyssa Butz, Kew, 20:40; 5, Laney Havlovitz, WWR, 20:41.
Individual state qualifiers: 5, Laney Havlovitz, WWR, 20:41; 7, Maddy Wille, Gra, 20:53; 8, Madylyn Woyak, WWR, 20:56; 9, Abigail Poehlman, KML, 20:57; 10, Rachel Swenson, Gra, 20:58.
Portage: 19, Macy Goldthorpe 21:47; 35, Aubrey Rietmann 22:25; 45, Greta Shortreed 22:35; 53, Abbie Shaver 22:59; 61, Callie Krueger 23:20; 71, Jamie Shaver 23:54; 85, Tristan Babcock 24:36.
