NESHKORO — The Portage and Westfield boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Wautoma Invitational on Tuesday at the Lake Lucerne Camp and Retreat Center. The meet was divided into masters and novice races, with a team’s top three varsity runners competing in the masters race, with the next four runners competing alongside JV athletes in the novice race.
Leading the Portage boys in the boys masters race was sophomore Jeremy Saloun, who finished 11th in 19 minutes, 1 second. Right behind him was junior teammate Levi Wood, who was 12th in 19:03. Portage’s third runner in the boys masters race was sophomore Jacob Goldthorpe, who was 18th in 19:51.
Westfield’s top finisher in the boys master race was Noah Anason, who finished 21st in 20:04.
In the boys novice race, Portage’s Jaden Cole led the Warriors by finishing 17th in 21:01. Other results in the novice race for the Portage boys includes Alex Rietmann in 19th (21:14), Emerson Pease in 21st (21:26) and Joseph Shaver in 24th (21:31).
The Westfield boys were led by Cesar Moyotl in the boys novice race. Moyotl was 33rd in 25:09.
The Portage girls put a pair of runners in the top 15 in the girls master race, as Abbie Shaver finished 14th in 22:53, followed by Macy Goldthorpe, who was 15th in 22:53. Also running in the girls masters race for Portage was Jamie Shaver, who finished 22nd in 24:39.
The top finishers in the girls masters race for Westfield were Mary Shirley in 20th place (24:02) and Sidney Hoffa in 21st (24:15).
Aubrey Rietmann led the Portage girls in the novice race, finishing 11th in 23:21. She was joined in the top 15 by teammates Greta Shortreed in 13th (24:05) and Callie Krueger in 14th (24:17).
The top finisher in the girls novice race for Westfield was Katie Alcorta, who was 21st in 27:11.
BOYS MASTERS RACE
Top 5 individuals: 1, Jake Krause, Hor, 16:30; 2, Charlie Wirth, Hor, 16:55; 3, Logan McGrath, Hor, 17:20; 4, Pablito Schulz, WD, 17:38; 5, Kordell Woyak, WWR, 17:48.
Portage: 11, Jeremy Saloun 19:01; 12, Levi Wood 19:03; 18, Jacob Goldthorpe 19:51. Westfield: 21, Noah Anason 20:04; 23, Troy Swan 20:47; 26, Ervin Meiller 21:02.
BOYS NOVICE RACE
Top 5 individuals: 1, Adam Escudero, Hor, 17 29; 2, Aidan Paschke, Hor, 18:13; 3, Darin Horneck, Hor, 18:14; 4, Noah Reynolds, Hor, 18:29; 5, Carson Kester, WF, 19:37.
Portage: 17, Jaden Cole 21:01; 19, Alex Rietmann 21:14; 21, Emerson Pease 21:26; 24, Joseph Shaver 21:31. Westfield: 33, Cesar Moyotl 25:09; 34, Blake Keele-Butka 27:30.
GIRLS MASTERS RACE
Top 5 individuals: 1, Abby Bartel, WF, 19:09; 2, Lindsay Cunningham, WD, 20:42; 3, Cyna Madigan, Lac, 20:59; 4, Laney Havlovitz, WWR, 21:26; 5, Allison Halat, WF, 21:41.
Portage: 14, Abbie Shaver 22:53; 15, Macy Goldthorpe 22:53; 22, Jamie Shaver 24:39. Westfield: 20, Mary Shirley 24:02; 21, Sidney Hoffa 24:15.
GIRLS NOVICE RACE
Top 5 individuals: 1, Laura Beghin, WD, 22:01; 2, Celia Olson, Hor, 22:21; 3, Megan Jones, WD, 22:30; 4, Ellie Borgen, Hor, 22:48; 5, Myla Riehl, Hor, 23:05.
Portage: 11, Aubrey Rietmann 23:21; 13, Greta Shortreed 24:05; 14, Callie Krueger 24:17; 17, Tristan Babcock 25:22. Westfield: 21, Katie Alcorta 27:11; 22, Jaylyn Shimpach 27:28; 27, Miah Blacketer 29:02; 29, Mya Reetz 29:41.
