PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Portage's strange season ends at Onalaska subsectional

The season ended after all four team spots up for grabs went to Onalaska and Holmen, who both got their boys and girls teams through to Saturday’s Div. 1 Portage sectional.

The Onalaska boys scored 50 points to beat out Holmen (62) in the eight-team meet. Sauk Prairie (72) took third, followed by Tomah (133), Baraboo (135), Portage (138), Reedsburg (171) and Sparta (189).

Portage used 134 points to finish fifth in the girls meet. The Warriors beat out Sparta (155), Tomah (172) and Reedsburg (176) while finishing behind Onalaska (15), Holmen (84), Sauk Prairie (91) and Baraboo (132).

Monday’s meet was the first of a new, coronavirus-friendly format that included the creation of sub-sectionals. The format was further spread out by having Portage, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie run early in the day, then leave to clear the course for Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta and Tomah. Therefore, Portage’s teams were hours removed from their races before finding out how they fared.