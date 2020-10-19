PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Portage's strange season ends at Onalaska subsectional

It wasn’t always clear the Portage High School cross country team was going to complete the 2020 season.
The Warriors made it to the finish line Monday, but failing to advance through the WIAA Division 1 Onalaska subsectional meet. That brings an end to a season that was delayed by COVID-19 — and also included five different periods in which at least one Portage student-athlete was in quarantine.
“It’s been a rough one, I can’t lie about that,” Portage coach Joe Pease said Monday night. “That was really rough to deal with that, and not know from day-to-day what’s going down or if your season was going to continue.
“It is what it is, we were super happy to be able to run this year. I told our girls today, we were fortunate after we didn’t even have a track season last spring.”
The Warriors were able to finish with a flourish, breaking a number of personal records in the season finale.
“We had great races today. We had a series of nice PRs on the girls side and the boys side,” Pease said, noting that Portage was bumped up from Division 2 to Division 1 due to the limited number of teams this year. “I think we had 13 of the 14 kids PR, from what it looked like to me... and possibly all of them.
“Just really good performances and a great way to end the season.”
The season ended after all four team spots up for grabs went to Onalaska and Holmen, who both got their boys and girls teams through to Saturday’s Div. 1 Portage sectional.
The Onalaska boys scored 50 points to beat out Holmen (62) in the eight-team meet. Sauk Prairie (72) took third, followed by Tomah (133), Baraboo (135), Portage (138), Reedsburg (171) and Sparta (189).
Portage used 134 points to finish fifth in the girls meet. The Warriors beat out Sparta (155), Tomah (172) and Reedsburg (176) while finishing behind Onalaska (15), Holmen (84), Sauk Prairie (91) and Baraboo (132).
Monday’s meet was the first of a new, coronavirus-friendly format that included the creation of sub-sectionals. The format was further spread out by having Portage, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie run early in the day, then leave to clear the course for Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta and Tomah. Therefore, Portage’s teams were hours removed from their races before finding out how they fared.
“I feel like we were fortunate to be able to have the meet at the end of the year,” Pease said. “We went into the season thinking we were probably just going to be able to run dual meets. Today was the first time, the kids were asking on the way there, ‘Is this going to be a wave start?’ Because that’s what we’ve done all year. But I said, ‘No, it’s the first meet all year where you’re all going to line up together and then the gun goes off.’”
Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger didn’t have much to worry about individually. The sophomore’s 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 26.51 seconds was enough to win the boys race and earn him a spot in sectionals. The five fastest individuals from the non-qualifying teams earned a chance to move on and compete for spots in the Oct. 31 state meet.
Portage’s Jacob Goldthorpe and Mitchell Fimreite ran together much of the race. Goldthorpe, a junior, finished in 18:05.85 to take 21st, while Fimreite, a sophomore, took 22nd in 18:10.21.
The Portage boys also got points from junior Jeremy Saloun (30th, 18:28.29), sophomore Jaden Cole (31st, 18:47.27) and sophomore Emerson Pease (18:56.74). Sophomore Joseph Shaver (35th, 19:13.79) and senior Alex Rietmann (19:45.48) also ran for the Portage contingent, which had just three days off after Thursday’s five-team meet in Reedsburg.
“We did run on Friday after the conference meet,” Joe Pease said of how the Warriors handled the short turnaround time. “It was just a really light, easy run. Both teams got together over the weekend and did a pre-meet warmup like they always do.
“It is what it is. If we could have chosen the day (for subsectionals), we probably would have picked Tuesday, but it wasn’t bad. And if you did qualify (for sectionals) on Monday, you have one more day of rest getting ready for Saturday.”
Onalaska left no doubt in the girls meet, taking each of the top five spots. Kora Malecek (17:55.38) won the race by nearly a minute, and was followed by teammates Lydia Malecek (18:53.03), Amalia Malecek (19:41.93), Ellie Smith (19:42.99) and Carolyn Kearns (19:46.36). Onalaska’s Jillian Lonning (20:06.31) and Rachel Hosch (20:43.75) took seventh and 11th, respectively, as all seven Hilltoppers finished in the top 11.
Macy Goldthorpe paced the Portage girls. The junior’s time of 21:32.84 was good for a 19th-place finish.
Goldthorpe was the only non-senior that ran for Portage on Sunday, as Tristan Babcock (22nd, 21:38.49), Aubrey Rietmann (27th, 22:18.07), Abbie Shaver (30th, 22:26.98), Shelbi Blau (36th, 23:06.98), Callie Krueger (37th, 23:10.27) and Jamie Shaver (52nd, 24:14.20) ran their final high school races.
“They ran well and I think they were pleased with the season,” Pease said. “They all ran PRs and you can’t ask for more than that.”
Boys
Team scores: Onalaska 50*, Holmen 62*, Sauk Prairie 72, Tomah 133, Baraboo 135, Portage 138, Reedsburg 171, Sparta.
*The top teams qualified for Saturday’s Portage sectional
Sectional qualifiers: 1, Boerger, SP, 16:26.51; 4, C. Schneider, R, 17:06.74; 5, Yesipovich, B, 17:10.50; 6, Wolff, SP, 17:16.73; 8, Gnewikow, T, 17:25.70.
Portage: 21, Goldthorpe, 18:05.85; 22, Fimreite, 18:10.21; 30, Saloun, 18:28.29; 31, Cole, 18:47.27; 34, Pease, 18:56.74; 35, Shaver, 19:13.79; 43, Rietmann, 19:45.48.
Girls
Team scores: Onalaska 15*, Holmen 84*, Sauk Prairie 81, Baraboo 132, Portage 134, Sparta 155, Tomah 172, Reedsburg 176.
Sectional qualifiers: 6, Wilcox-Borg, T, 19:47.53; 8, Gregg, SP, 20:21.44; 9, Weyh, B, 20:27.83; 10, McBride, R, 20:35.10; 14, Carkuff, S, 20:35.10.
Portage: 19, Goldthorpe, 21:32.84; 22, Babcock, 21:38.49; 27, Rietmann, 22:18.07; 30, A. Shaver, 22:26.98; 36, Blau, 23:06.98; 37, Krueger, 23:10.27; 52, J. Shaver, 24:14.20.
