Poynette’s Elias Ritzke and Katelyn Chadwick had another banner day for the Poynette boys and girls cross country teams, as the duo both advanced to the WIAA State Cross Country Meet for the third year in a row while running at the Division 3 Boscobel Sectional on Saturday.
Chadwick, a junior, earned her third trip to the state meet by finishing second in the girls race on Saturday with a time of 19 minutes, 20 seconds. With the finish, Chadwick becomes the first Poynette girl in program history to be a three-team state qualifier.
Chadwick helped the Poynette girls finish fourth overall with 105 points in a loaded sectional that included five teams that were ranked in the latest Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Coaches Poll. Other top finishers for the Poynette girls came from seniors Gwen Golueke and Abbey Marquardt. Golueke was 15th in 21:23, while Marquardt finished 17th in 21:33.
Ritzke, a senior, matched Chadwick’s accomplishment by earning his third trip to the state meet when he finished third overall in the boys race with a time of 16:52. With the finish, Ritzke joins Dusty Dorshorst as the only Poynette boys runners to qualify for the state meet three times.
The Poynette boys finished fourth overall with 114 points. Joining Ritzke with top-20 finishes for the Poynette boys were sophomores Tucker Johnson and Trent Sickenberger. Johnson was 14th in 17:49, while Sickenberger was 16th in 18:03.
Division 2 Mayville Sectional
The Portage girls cross country team was led by sophomore Macy Goldthorpe at Friday’s Division 2 Mayville Sectional, as she finished 19th overall with a time of 21 minutes, 47 seconds, helping the Portage girls finish in eighth place with 213 points.
Goldthorpe’s run saw her finish strong after a somewhat slow start in the first mile.
“She was probably mid-pack at the mile. When she started coming down this hill she started picking them off, and she ended up being 19th overall,” Portage coach Joe Pease said. “She’s been on and off all year. She’s had three really nice races throughout the season. It looked like she kind of put it out there.”
Portage’s next finisher was junior Aubrey Rietmann, who finished 35th in 22:25, while Greta Shortreed was 45th with a time of 22:35.
The Portage boys finished in 12th place out of 15 teams at Friday’s sectional. Leading the way were juniors Levi Wood and Jeremy Saloun, who finished with nearly the same time. Wood was 55th in 18:50, while Saloun was 56th in 18:51.
Division 2 River Valley Sectional
The Lodi boys cross country team was led by sophomore Parker Heintz, who finished in 25th place at Saturday’s Division 2 River Valley Sectional with a time of 18:00. The finish helped the Blue Devils finish in 10th place with 246 points.
The Lodi girls ended up in ninth place, and were led by sophomore Norah Lee, who was 30th in 21:42.
