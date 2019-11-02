WISCONSIN RAPIDS -- Poynette junior Katelyn Chadwick’s goal for Saturday’s Division 3 girls race at the WIAA State Cross Country Meet was a top-10 finish, so she when she neared the finish line sitting in third place, she was pretty elated, even if she had to run right into the teeth of a strong wind that was blowing a driving snow into her face for the final straightaway.
“The snow was blowing into my eyes, so I was closing them,” Chadwick said. “I guess I just powered through it knowing the end was right there.”
Despite the wind and blowing snow, Chadwick was able to hold onto third place, finishing with a time of 19 minutes, 30.2 seconds, and in the process, becoming just the third Poynette girl in program history to medal at the state meet, joining Jenny Garske, who was third in 1983, and Mandy Wierzba, who finished seventh in 2015.
Chadwick got off to a fast start and ran with the race leaders. She was sitting in fifth place after running the first mile in 5:59, just 9 seconds back of race leader, Weyauwega-Fremont sophomore Abby Bartel, who went on to win the race in 18:52.9.
At the second mile, Chadwick moved up to third place, behind Bartel and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld freshman Smanatha Herrling, a spot she held onto the rest of the way.
Chadwick admitted that she was worried she was going to run out of gas.
“Actually, I got a little nervous because my coach said there was a group of 10 girls about 40 meters behind me at one point, and that made me so nervous,” Chadwick said. “I was worried I was going to die.”
Chadwick said having Herrling just ahead of her most of the race helped, because it gave her a familiar opponent to chase.
“I really had no strategy,” Chadwick said. “I just know the girl from Wisconsin Heights, Samantha Herrling, I raced her twice this year, so I knew about where I should be compared to her, so I guess I kind of gauged off of her.”
Poynette nearly had a second individual medal on Saturday, as senior Elias Ritzke finished 13th in the Division 3 boys race with a time of 16:54.9. The finish and the time were the second best by a Poynette boy at the state meet, as only Andy Sarnow was faster, when he finished fourth in Division 2 in 1992 with a time of 16:40.
“I’m pretty happy. I wish I could have snuck up towards 10th,” Ritzke said. “We got out really hard and that last half mile kind of caught up to me.”
Ritzke ran a 5:07 opening mile, which put him in 17th place. He moved up to 14th at the second mile, before moving up to 13th at the finish.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld senior Christian Patzka won the Division 3 boys race in 16:08.7. Athens senior Johnathon Nowacki finished 10th to earn the last individual medal of the race, crossing the finish line in 16:44.4, about 10 seconds ahead of Ritzke.
“Since it was my last race, I wanted to get out and go for a medal, but it didn’t quite work out that way,” Ritzke said. “But I’m happy with 13th.”
Ritzke, who plans on running cross country in college next season, said he was a little bummed that he didn’t get to run in the same snowy conditions that Chadwick did a few hours earlier.
“I think that would have been pretty fun, made it a little more exciting not being able to see so much,” Ritzke joked.
Also running in the Division 3 boys race was Pardeeville’s Nathan Brant. In his first time running at the state meet, the sophomore finished in 70th place with a time of 18:03.6.
“That was crazy fun,” Brant said following the race. “There were so many people, so many people cheering. It was surreal.”
Brant was in 65th after running the first mile in 5:25. He drop back to 67th at the second mile, but didn’t let too many people pass him on his way to finishing in 70th.
“After that first mile it was painful. But then coming around for that last 800 meters, I just gave it everything,” Brant said.
Running in conditions that included temperatures in the 30s, a steady wind and occasional snow flurries made things challenging for Brant
“At first it was rough, but once you get running, you don’t notice it anymore,” Brant said. “You got snot coming out of your nose, which is never fun, but you can feel everything.”
