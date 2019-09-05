Coming off an 18th-place finish in the Division 2 girls race at the WIAA state cross country meet last year, Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick got her junior season off to pretty good start.
Running at the Cam-Rock Invitational in Cambridge on Thursday, Chadwick won the 5,000-meter girls race with a time of 19 minutes, 42 seconds, beating Marshall senior Gianna Dugan by 15 seconds.
Poynette finished with a pair of girls in the top 10 on Thursday, as senior Abbey Marquardt finished eighth in 21:31, helping Poynette finish in fifth place out of 14 teams with 118 points. Wautoma won the girls meet with 78 points.
Pardeeville finished in 11th place with 300 points. Leading the Bulldogs was the senior duo of Josie DeLapp and Callie Brouette. DeLapp finished 31st in 22:44, while Brouette was 39th in 23:04.
Westfield finished 13th with 335 points. Freshman Sidney Hoffa led the Pioneers, finishing 42nd in 23:14.
Rio/Fall River ended up in 14th place with 385 points. The Rebels’ top finisher was freshman Riley Landsverk, who was 71st in 25:37.
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland was one runner short of competing as a team, but did have freshman Camber Perkarske finish 22nd with a time of 22:21.
Poynette was the top area team on the boys side, finishing in fifth place with 149 points. Madison East won the boys title, putting three runners in the top seven to finish with 54 points. Leading the Poynette boys was senior Elias Ritzke, who was 11th in 17:09.
Pardeeville sophomore Nathan Brant led the Bulldogs to an 11th-place finish with 296 points. Brant finished in 24th place with a time 18:02.
Rio/Fall River ended up in 12th place with 337 points. The Rebels were led by senior Adam Bristol, who was 42nd in 19:10.
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland was 14th with 395 points. Junior Ricardo Castilo led the way, finishing 65th in 19:56. Westfield didn’t have enough boys to fill out a team, but was led by freshman Noah Anason, who was 72nd in 20:18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)