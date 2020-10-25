PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette's Katelyn Chadwick has big day, boys team qualifies for D2 state

Chadwick finished third in Div. 3 last season with a time of 19:30.2.

“Katelyn has just been impressive to coach; she's not just a talented kid, but she's a great kid, a straight-A student and the only thing I can ever do is screw her up,” Frehner said. “Thankfully I haven't done that yet.

“I've trained her harder the last two years than probably, any boy or girl I've ever coached, and she's just responded really well to it. For her, she's just getting out there and outworking people. As good as she was last year, she's even better this year and it's just from being a 12-month-a-year runner.”

Another thing that will help with potential nerves is the fact Chadwick won’t be making the trek alone.

Led by junior Tucker Johnson, who finished fourth at 17:03.8, the Poynette boys team won the sectional title with 43 points, edging out the host Wolves (53).

Along with Johnson, junior Trent Chadwick (7th, 17:32.8) and junior Trent Sickenberger (10th, 17:41.7) finished in the top-10 with personal records for the Pumas. And sophomore Isaiah Gauer took 17th at 18:05.9, and junior Austin Kruger took 29th at 18:56.1.