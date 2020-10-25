PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette's Katelyn Chadwick has big day, boys team qualifies for D2 state

WINNECONNE ― Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick wasn’t nervous this time around in her fourth straight sectional appearance. In fact, she was more confident heading into Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet held at Winneconne High School.
Chadwick had prepared all summer and fall heading into the season and by the time it was all said and done, she won the girls race with a personal-record time of 18 minutes, 43.8 seconds.
It not only qualified Chadwick for her fourth and final WIAA State Championships appearance next weekend, but with her time, she became the first Pumas girl in program history to run a 5,000-meter race in under 19 minutes.
“I am very excited for her,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner. “It is always great when kids knock down a barrier they have been shooting for. I knew it was just a matter of time for her, as she has been close. She just needed the right opportunity to come along with good weather and the right course.”
The senior veteran agreed.
“I felt really good today,” Chadwick said with a smile. “It felt really smooth.”
Chadwick's comfortable feeling stemmed from a mostly flat course, with the exception of two divots on the back end of the course. She made sure to use it to her advantage.
“They had some divots, so you’re able to change up your pace too because flat courses, it’s hard to get out of a pace,” she said. “It was nice.”
It definitely went along with her game plan of keeping pace with Winneconne freshman Sophie Yetter and sophomore Joey Perry. However, after the first mile, Chadwick said she felt confident enough to push the pace and get out on top.
It worked because Yetter finished 8.6 seconds behind Chadwick for second place, while Perry took third at 19:41.
“Going into it, yep,” Chadwick said of keeping the pace with the pair of Wolves underclassmen. “I was just looking off of their times. I know you can’t really compare courses, but their times were around the times I’ve been running this year.
“I just thought they’d be good people to run with.”
She turned out to be right as it helped her qualify for state, which will be held at Colby High School for Division 2 participants on Oct. 31.
“Yeah, I’m super excited,” she said. “I feel a lot more confident and excited versus when I was super nervous and scared.
“Basically, in all three of my years, I’ve been super nervous, but this year, I did the whole training program all summer,” I just believed in myself a lot more than I have.”
Chadwick finished third in Div. 3 last season with a time of 19:30.2.
“Katelyn has just been impressive to coach; she's not just a talented kid, but she's a great kid, a straight-A student and the only thing I can ever do is screw her up,” Frehner said. “Thankfully I haven't done that yet.
“I've trained her harder the last two years than probably, any boy or girl I've ever coached, and she's just responded really well to it. For her, she's just getting out there and outworking people. As good as she was last year, she's even better this year and it's just from being a 12-month-a-year runner.”
Another thing that will help with potential nerves is the fact Chadwick won’t be making the trek alone.
Led by junior Tucker Johnson, who finished fourth at 17:03.8, the Poynette boys team won the sectional title with 43 points, edging out the host Wolves (53).
Along with Johnson, junior Trent Chadwick (7th, 17:32.8) and junior Trent Sickenberger (10th, 17:41.7) finished in the top-10 with personal records for the Pumas. And sophomore Isaiah Gauer took 17th at 18:05.9, and junior Austin Kruger took 29th at 18:56.1.
“Our top-four guys were just outstanding; every one of them ran really, really well,” Frehner said. “And Austin Kruger was our seventh guy at subsectionals. We talked to him the rest of the week just about hanging in there, being tough and running a smart race because we knew he could make a difference, and he sure did.”
Johnson said he felt it was the course that allowed the Pumas to do so well.
“I felt pretty good. I was pretty happy with how today went,” he said. “We haven’t ran a flat course all year in good conditions. It just felt good to help out the team.
“It’s looking like we’re going to state, so that makes me pretty happy about that.”
Other area runners included Lodi sophomore Paul Lins, who took 23rd at 18:21.3 during the boys race. On the girls side, Wisconsin Dells senior Emily Cunningham (21:34.6) and freshman Maya Michalsky (21:36.5) finished 17th and 18th, respectively.
Other Pumas who participated were juniors Cash Stewart (33rd, 19:32.9) and Carter Hansen (34th, 19:34). On the girls side of things Poynette senior Megan Reddeman finished 24th at 22:16.1.
“I would be remiss if I didn't mention what a great job my assistant coach Charlotte Reddeman has done this week,” Frehner said. “There was obviously a lot on the line and we had to run well just to get out of Tuesday's race. She did a great job of keeping things on track and the kids focused on what needed to be done without me being there. I am blessed and she is completely overqualified to be an assistant coach!”
The difficulty of the course helped a little bit too.
“For the most part it’s relatively flat, so there’s not really anything to worry about,” Johnson said. “If you get out pretty hard, you can maybe keep going. If you got out too hard on a hilly course, your legs would be just fried. The flat course had its advantages.
“I don’t know if any course is really easy, but it’s definitely one of the easier courses we’ve ran this year.”
