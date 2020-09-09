PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Reedsburg ready to get off and running

That experienced depth will be a major factor to the team’s success this season, according to Durst.

“It’s vital. We look to these girls not only to score us some points during the meets, but also for leadership roles. I’ve been really impressed with Jenna, Jackie and Payton,” she said.

Along with the varsity returnees, Reedsburg brings back seniors Skylar and Breanna Menzia, and sophomores Jenna Roers and Hannah Klang. Thanks to the pandemic however, recruiting was difficult this season as Reedsburg added only two runners on the girls side in senior Brenin Buchanan and freshman Bella Nobbe.

Despite the small incoming group, Durst has been impressed with Nobbe so far, having put the freshman in the Beavers’ varsity seven for the ultimately canceled Portage dual meet.

“She was so surprised; she didn’t just think she was running varsity because she had good times, she was just blown away, excited to be up on varsity for the team and that’s really what it’s all about,” Durst said.

That experience is what Durst is hoping to get the most out of this season. The uncertainty whether or not they will be able to finish their season has made it difficult for the Beavers to do some individual goal setting.