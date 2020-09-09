PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Reedsburg ready to get off and running

There are plenty of new challenges facing the Reedsburg cross country team this season; however, the biggest one might not be seen on the surface.
For girls head coach Brandi Durst, a summer of running with social distancing and wearing facial coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic made the transition to this fall easy. The difficult part for the first-year head coach has been finding meets for the Reedsburg harriers.
“The girls have been fantastic, especially the first few weeks because we had a lot of time during running club where they were getting used to social distancing and wearing masks when they had to,” she said.
“That part has been truly very easy to transition in to, surprisingly, and the most difficult part has been just trying to get a meet in. We have these duals planned and then last minute they get canceled, or trying to get the girls to keep their momentum going because we’ve been practicing for three or four weeks and haven’t been able to have a meet yet.”
As difficult as it has been to get on the course, when the Beavers girls finally do compete, they’ll have plenty of experience. Reedsburg returns five runners with varsity experience to this year’s 11-person team, led by senior Jenna McBride.
McBride post a team best sixth place finish at the Badger North Conference meet and followed it up by taking 25th at the Division 1 Madison West sectional. Along with McBride, the Beavers return senior Ashley Campbell, juniors Payton Cunningham and Jacqueline Lacen, and sophomore Abby Voight.
That experienced depth will be a major factor to the team’s success this season, according to Durst.
“It’s vital. We look to these girls not only to score us some points during the meets, but also for leadership roles. I’ve been really impressed with Jenna, Jackie and Payton,” she said.
Along with the varsity returnees, Reedsburg brings back seniors Skylar and Breanna Menzia, and sophomores Jenna Roers and Hannah Klang. Thanks to the pandemic however, recruiting was difficult this season as Reedsburg added only two runners on the girls side in senior Brenin Buchanan and freshman Bella Nobbe.
Despite the small incoming group, Durst has been impressed with Nobbe so far, having put the freshman in the Beavers’ varsity seven for the ultimately canceled Portage dual meet.
“She was so surprised; she didn’t just think she was running varsity because she had good times, she was just blown away, excited to be up on varsity for the team and that’s really what it’s all about,” Durst said.
That experience is what Durst is hoping to get the most out of this season. The uncertainty whether or not they will be able to finish their season has made it difficult for the Beavers to do some individual goal setting.
When the Beavers girls finally hit the course for the first time this season on Thursday against Sauk Prairie, Durst is confident the runners are “hopefully going to get to look at that a little more seriously.”
Durst also believes the Beavers can remain positive despite the current state of affairs.
“I’m hoping we can show them that even during this time, where it seems like the world is going down the drain, we can still persevere and it’s important to keep our motivations up,” she said.
“Even though we don’t know what the future holds, we’re not going to let that affect us during our practices or these meets. It’s just going to look a little different, but it’s not going to change our mindset moving forward.”
Reedsburg boys looking for improvement
Along with the girls, the Beavers boys return a number of runners with varsity experience this fall. Leading the charge for the Reedsburg boys is junior Caden Schneider, who finished 18th at conference and 80th at sectionals last season.
Joining Schneider are senior Hayden Thomas, junior Dominick Gintz and sophomore Logan Churchill. Rounding out the 10-man team is sophomores Tyler Hansen, Caleb Eastman and Trenton Curtin, and freshmen Ethan Schneider, Arik Bauer and Ben Bruer.
Some of the newcomers shined for the Beavers boys in their season-opening dual meet against Portage. Reedsburg fell to the Warriors, 23-33.
The varsity race featured a staggered start, with eight runners going out first — four from each team — before the rest of the varsity runners started 2 minutes later.
Even in the loss, the Beavers still showed potential as Ethan Schneider earned medalist honors, winning the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 37 seconds. Along with Ethan Schneider, Churchill finished fifth in a time of 20:50, while Bruer (21:19) and Nate Schreiner (22:09) finished seventh and ninth, respectively.
The Beavers boys will look to build on their promising start when they take on the Eagles Thursday.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
