MADISON — The Reedsburg prep cross country team's season reached the finish line Saturday.
The Beavers couldn't advance through a talented WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Lake Farm County Park in Madison. The Reedsburg girls scored 259 points to take 10th out of 12 teams, while the Beavers scored 386 points to take 12th in the boys meet.
Middleton scored 32 points to win the girls sectional title, and will be joined by Madison West (60) at Saturday’s state meet in Wisconsin Rapids. Middleton (35) and Madison West (73) also qualified for the boys state meet.
The top five individuals who aren’t members of either of the two state-qualifying teams receive state berths. Reedsburg's Jenna McBride was 13th in that capacity. The junior crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 20 minutes, 36.5 seconds to take 25th out of 84 runners.
The five individual state spots went to Madison Memorial’s Annika Cutforth (fifth overall, 19:25.4), Tomah’s Hannah Wilcox-Borg (seventh, 19:35.1), Monona Grove’s Peighton Nelson (eighth, 19:40.0), Madison Memorial’s Natalie Rhodes (10th, 19:44.1) and Waunakee’s Emma Bertz (11th, 19:45.3). Middleton sophomore Lauren Pansegrau, the lone girl to break 18 minutes, won the individual title in 17:54.7.
Reedsburg senior Angela Gasser added a 42nd-place finish in 21:33.3, while junior Ashley Campbell (21:46.3) took 45th, senior Caylee Fry (23:16.2) took 73rd, senior Annabelle Moon (23:19.1) took 74th, sophomore Payton Cunningham (23:50.9) took 76th and freshman Abby Voigt (23:53.4) took 78th.
A trio of seniors led the Reedsburg boys. Noah Brunner was the first to cross the finish line, using a time of 18:20.2 to take 68th out of 83 individuals. Ryan Schneider (19:21.8) and Brendon Stelling (19:43.5) followed in 78th and 79th, respectively.
Sophomore Caden Schneider (19:47.2) placed 80th, while senior Nick Horzewski (19:55.5) took 81st, sophomore Dominick Gintz (20:41.5) was 82nd and junior Hayden Thomas (20:55.1) finished 83rd.
DeForest senior John Roth (16:05.1) won the boys title, while the final individual qualifying spot went to Monona Grove junior Eli Traeder (12th overall, 16:48.6).
