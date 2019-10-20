The Poynette boys and girls cross country teams made a little history at the Capitol Conference Cross Country Meet it hosted on Saturday at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course.
Poynette senior Elias Ritzke finished first in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 8 seconds, helping lead the Pumas to a second-place finish, 13 points behind meet champion Watertown Luther Prep.
The conference championship for Ritzke was the second in row for him, making him the first Poynette individual -- boys or girls -- to win two conference championships. Ritzke also became the only Poynette boy to earn first team all-conference honors four times in program history.
Also earning first team all-league honors for the Poynette boys were sophomores Tucker Johnson and Trent Sickenberger. Johnson finished sixth in 18:10, while Sickenberger was seventh in 18:31.
The Poynette girls finished in third place with 84 points. Lake Mills cruised to the girls title with 29 points, while Columbus was second with 74 points.
Leading the Poynette girls was junior Katelyn Chadwick, who was second overall in 20:13, earning first team all-conference honors for the third year in a row.
The next runner to finish for the Poynette girls was senior Abbey Marquardt, who was eighth in 22:05. With that finish, Marquardt earned second team all-conference honors. She has earned first- or second-team honors in all four years of her high school career, making her just the sixth Poynette girls runner to accomplish that in program history.
The Lodi boys finished third on Saturday with 70 points. Leading the Blue Devil boys was sophomore Parker Heintz, who finished fifth in 18:09 to land on the conference’s first team. Lodi sophomore Luke Collins earned second-team honors, finishing eighth in 18:36.
The Lodi girls ended up sixth with 107 points. They were led by sophomore Norah Lee and freshman Lexi Meek, who both earned second team all-conference honors. Lee was ninth in 22:06, while Meek was 11th in 22:13.
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE MEET
BOYS
Team scores — Watertown Luther Prep 35; Poynette 48; Lodi 70; Lakeside Lutheran 116; Columbus 126; Lake Mills 136.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Ritzke, Poy, 17:08; 2, Bode, WLP, 17:44; 3, Sulzle, WLP, 17:58; 4, Gresens, LL, 18:02; 5, Lodi, Heintz, Lodi, 18:09; 6, Johnson, Poy, 18:10; 7, Sickenberger, Poy, 18:31; 8, Collins, Lodi; 18:36; 9, Bauman, WLP, 18:40; 10, Bickelhaupt, WLP, 18:44.
Poynette: 1, Ritzke 17:08; 6, Johnson 18:10; 7, Sickenberger 18:31; 16, Chadwick 19:09; 18, Hansen 19:10; 24, Pinhero 19:38; 26, Bahr 19:45. Lodi: 5, Heintz 18:09; 8, Collins 18:36; 17, Crowder 19:09; 19, Zander 19:13; 21, Lins 19:26; 25, Grover 19:40; 27, Marchand 19:48.
GIRLS
Team scores — Lake Mills 29; Columbus 74; Poynette 84; Lakeside Lutheran 94; Watertown Luther Prep 95; Lodi 107.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Dressel, LM, 19:57; 2, Chadwick, Poy, 20:13; 3, Winslow, LM, 20:58; 4, Fair, LM, 21:24; 5, Willie, LM, 21:29; 6, Minning, LL, 21:31; 7, Pearcy, Col, 21:50; 8, Marquardt, Poy, 22:05; 9, Lee, Lodi, 22:06; 10, Tomhave, WOP, 22:13.
Poynette: 2, Chadwick 20:13; 8, Marquardt 22:05; 19, Golueke 22:53; 27, Reddeman 23:15; 28, Ritzke 23:16; 34, Schwenn 23:57; 39, Fox 25:02. Lodi: 9, Lee 22:06; 11, Meek 22:13; 22, Schoenemann 22:59; 32, Endres 23:49; 33, Milne 23:49; 40, Clepper 25:30. At Shepherds Meadow Golf Course, Poynette, 5,000 meters.
