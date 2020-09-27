PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Saloun, Goldthrope pace Portage boys to third place at Reedsburg Hartje Invitational

REEDSBURG — After competing in a number of dual meets, the Portage cross country team got its first taste of real competition on Saturday.
The Warriors were up for the challenge, as Portage’s boys team posted a third-place team finish while the girls had three runners finish inside the top-10 at the Reedsburg Hartje Invitational at the Hartje Outdoor Learning Center.
Baraboo sophomore Daniel Yesipovich won the boys race to help the Thunderbirds boys win the team title with 49 points, finishing ahead of Tomah (57) and Portage (62). On the girls side, Reedsburg seniors Jackie Lacen and Jenna McBride finished second and fourth to pace the host Beavers with 41 points.
“This is the first race we’ve done that’s not been a dual, so they’re all kind of jacked up about it. This meet happens every year at this time and I think there’s usually 10-12 teams. So it was nice to have a little more competition,” Portage coach Joe Pease.
Unlike traditional years, Saturday’s event included just five teams as Tomah and River Valley joined the Warriors, T-Birds and Beavers. To help accommodate for social distancing, race organizers had the team’s top two runners leave in the opening wave, with the next two leaving a minute later, and so on and so forth.
Pease admitted that with the spread out flights, “it can be tough when there’s no carrot out in front of you.”
“Even though there was five teams here, you think about it, you’re still pretty spread out when you make everyone start a minute back,” he said. “They were going to keep the waves two minutes apart, and it was kind of nice they got them a little closer because I think it was better competition-wise.”
The Warriors were able to make the most of the conditions as Portage had three boys finish inside the top-10, led by the duo of sophomore Jacob Goldthorpe and junior Jeremy Saloun. The Warriors top duo hung though with the rest of the top flight, finishing just under two seconds apart as Goldthorpe finished sixth in 18 minutes, 56 seconds, while Saloun was a close seventh in 18:59.
Along with the top pair, sophomore Mitchell Fimreit finished ninth with a time of 19:43.
“We’ve steadily been improving and the best race we’d had was against Beaver Dam at home,” Pease said. “They were all firing on eight cylinders that day and that’s been pretty cool. They’re just trying to set that personal record and break it every meet.”
While they didn’t factor into the team race, the Portage girls equaled the boys’ success with three runners in the top-10 as well. Like the top boys duo, the girls’ pair of sophomore Greta Shortreed and junior Macy Goldthorpe were in lockstep throughout.
The top duo were in the thick of the top girls flight, ultimately finishing tied for sixth place with matching times of 23:06. Right behind the top pair was senior Tristan Babcock, who torched the second flight and reeled in the top pair by finishing in eighth place with a 23:07.
“They were all right there and the unfortunate piece is we have some other girls that are in really good shape who aren’t able to run,” Pease said of the trio, crediting the group’s 250-plus miles over the summer for their success.
“We have eight girls on the team that put in that much mileage and it’s why they’re in as good a shape as they are.”
Along with the girls’ top trio, senior Shelbi Blau finished 16th with a 25:24, while sophomores Emerson Pease, Joseph Shaver and Jaden Cole took 19th, 21st and 22nd to round out the Warriors’ boys varsity scorers.
Despite their strong base, the Warrior girls have failed to field a full team this season. With only a handful of meets remaining, including a triangular against Sauk Prairie and Pardeeville on Tuesday, Joe Pease is hopeful the team can get back to full strength.
“We have struggled with it all year and for a couple of girls, this is only their second meet, while the rest of the team has had six or so. That’s critical and we’re just hoping to get everyone back and healthy for the last couple meets of the year,” he said.
