PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Saloun, Goldthrope pace Portage boys to third place at Reedsburg Hartje Invitational

“Even though there was five teams here, you think about it, you’re still pretty spread out when you make everyone start a minute back,” he said. “They were going to keep the waves two minutes apart, and it was kind of nice they got them a little closer because I think it was better competition-wise.”

The Warriors were able to make the most of the conditions as Portage had three boys finish inside the top-10, led by the duo of sophomore Jacob Goldthorpe and junior Jeremy Saloun. The Warriors top duo hung though with the rest of the top flight, finishing just under two seconds apart as Goldthorpe finished sixth in 18 minutes, 56 seconds, while Saloun was a close seventh in 18:59.

Along with the top pair, sophomore Mitchell Fimreit finished ninth with a time of 19:43.

“We’ve steadily been improving and the best race we’d had was against Beaver Dam at home,” Pease said. “They were all firing on eight cylinders that day and that’s been pretty cool. They’re just trying to set that personal record and break it every meet.”

While they didn’t factor into the team race, the Portage girls equaled the boys’ success with three runners in the top-10 as well. Like the top boys duo, the girls’ pair of sophomore Greta Shortreed and junior Macy Goldthorpe were in lockstep throughout.