The Sauk Prairie prep boys cross country team continued to run step-for-step with some of the best teams in the area.
The Eagles scored 92 points Saturday to place third out of 20 teams in the Large School division of the Blackhawk Invitational at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course. Madison La Follette (39) and Pleasant Valley (61) took first and second, respectively. Pleasant Valley senior Max Murphy placed first in 15 minutes, 57.4 seconds.
Sauk Prairie placed two runners in the top 10 individually. Senior Hudson Haas used a time of 16:50.5 to place seventh, while senior Camden Desroches took ninth in 17:01.7.
Sophomore Dalton Zirbel added an 18th-place finish (17:23.4), while senior Noah Wankerl (28th, 17:45.6) and freshman Jack Boerger (30th, 17:49.2) rounded out Sauk Prairie's top five. Junior Sam Beattie (45th, 18:12.0) and senior Casey Vande Hey (52nd, 18:24.2) also ran for the Eagles.
The Sauk Prairie girls scored 220 points to take ninth out of 17 teams. Wisconsin Dells took first with 74 points, while River Valley sophomore Madison Krey took first in 19:50.0.
Livia Jurt continued to pace Sauk Prairie through three races this season. The senior took 15th out of 120 runners with a time of 21:31.7. Sophomore Kassia Marquardt (22:04.3) followed in 31st, while junior Cassie Radl (22:50.3) took 48th and junior Emily Herbrand (23:22.5) took 67th. Sophomore Marissa Howard (74th, 23:40.0), junior Briar Lohr (82nd, 24:19.4) and sophomore Trinity Doerre (102nd, 25:14.6) also ran for the Eagles.
Badger Challenge
The Sauk Prairie boys ran to a runner-up finish out of 16 teams at Tuesday's Badger Challenge in Watertown. The Eagles' combined time of 1:32:20 trailed only Monona Grove (1:31:33), making Sauk Prairie the top Badger North Conference team at the event. The next Badger North team was Mount Horeb, which took fifth in 1:34.08.
Sauk Prairie had two of the top-four runners out of 369 individuals between the freshman/sophomore and junior/senior boys' races. Haas placed third in 17:44.80, while Desroches took fourth in 17:54:41. The seniors were two of just six individuals to break the 18-minute mark.
Boerger (18:36.75) also medaled for the Eagles, taking fifth in the freshman/sophomore race and 20th overall. Zirbel (18:52.33) added a 10th-place finish in the freshman/sophomore race, and Beattie (19:11.47) took 29th in the junior/senior meet.
The Sauk Prairie girls' time of 2:00:24 was good for 11th place, while Monona Grove won in 1:48.00. The Eagles took fifth out of eight Badger North teams, while Mount Horeb's fourth-place finish (1:53:03) led the conference.
Jurt (22:33.85) took 27th overall, including 17th in the junior/senior race. Marquardt (24:08.48) placed 24th in the freshman/sophomore race, Radl (24:10.08) took 41st in the junior/senior race, Howard (24:34.09) took 28th in the freshman/sophomore race, and Herbrand (24:56.75) finished 57th in the junior/senior race.
DeForest senior John Roth (16:57.36) took first in the boys' meet, while Fort Atkinson senior Jenna Lovejoy (20:27.86) won the girls' meet.
The Eagles will compete in Tuesday's invitational in Baraboo.
