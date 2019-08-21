The Sauk Prairie High School boys cross country team climbed the hill last season.
After back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017, the Eagles claimed the 2018 Badger North Conference title by putting five individuals in the top 17 at the conference meet. The challenge returns this fall, and all five Sauk Prairie's point scorers from last season — junior Sam Beattie and seniors Noah Wankerl, Hudson Haas, Camden Desroches and Casey Vande Hey — are up for the climb again.
"They've all been running nonstop," Sauk Prairie coach Andy Sherman said of the veterans Aug. 20, following the second day of practice. "It's been fun to watch the boys. They're pushing each other, they're holding each other accountable, doing the things that they know they've got to do. They just understand what we're trying to do and what's going to be required. It's kind of fun to work with a group like that and keep challenging them to get better."
The buildup to 2019 started immediately after the 2018 Division 1 sectional meet, when the Eagles formulated offseason running plans on the bus home after placing eighth out of 12 teams at the Madison West sectional.
They followed through with those plans, and the Eagles expect to be ready to go when they open the season with an Aug. 31 invitational in West Bend.
"They knew what needed to be done this winter and summer, and now they're geared and ready to hit everybody that's going to come after them," Sherman said of the Eagles, who only graduated Tucker Holloway and Tristan Blechinger from last season. "Hudson... Cam... Noah... those three are going to push everybody. And Dalton (Zirbel), after having a good track season, is right there with those three. Casey Vande Hey is coming in ready... Sam Beattie is ready to go... Ritchie (Wolff) is ready... Those guys have just put in the time, and they brought a couple freshmen with them. It'll be interesting to see how it turns out."
The team's goals start with defending the Badger North title at the Oct. 19 conference meet.
"Our conference is always very competitive," Sherman said. "DeForest is always there... Baraboo is always there... Any team from our conference can put together five decent runners and all of a sudden you're trying to figure out where they came from. That's the fun of our conference. We've been fortunate the last couple years that our boys have been toward the top. We want them to stay there.
"When you win one, you know everyone's gunning for you. It'll be fun to see how they respond to that."
From there, the veteran Eagles will look to take their season as far as they can. Haas is the only Eagle with state meet experience, having placed 102nd in Division 1 as a sophomore in 2017. Sauk Prairie will need to navigate a tough sectional to get another runner back to that level Nov. 2 in Wisconsin Rapids.
"They want to take a shot and see if they can get to state," Sherman said. "When you run against your Madison West's, Middleton's, Verona's and those teams, it's a bit of a challenge when we're so much smaller than they are. But they only get to put seven runners on the line, and so do we."
"You never know what can happen if you get to sectionals and everybody's healthy. Hopefully they can start seeing that they belong with those groups."
The Sauk Prairie boys have reached the state meet eight times, with the last being a 14th-place finish in the 2007 Division 1 meet. The Eagles won state titles in 1968 and 1969.
The 2019 Eagles don't need to join that group to make it a successful campaign.
"I just want to see them finish in a way that makes them realize what they've done has been really kind of special," Sherman said of his goals for the seniors.
Sauk Prairie girls looking for growth
The Sauk Prairie girls team is on the other end of the spectrum, aiming to move up the Badger North standings after taking seventh out of eight teams last season.
"We're definitely going to be improved from where we were last year," Sherman said. "I like the things that they are showing so far."
It starts with Kassia Marquardt, who is expected to run near the front of the Sauk Prairie pack from the get-go.
"Kassia Marquardt is definitely ready to go," Sherman said of the sophomore, who took 28th at last year's conference meet. "We were just watching her workout today, and she needs to race. We need to see where she's at for sure."
Marquardt was part of a young Sauk Prairie team that graduated only Bethany Johnson from the group that ran at conference last season. The top-four runners were underclassmen, as then-freshman Emily Herbrand took 17th, Marquardt took 28th, freshman Trinity Doerre took 34th and sophomore Cassie Radl took 41st.
"Cassie Radl is coming in, she's put in a lot of miles this summer," Sherman said. "I like where our girls are at. They're going to improve from where they were last year. Hopefully by doing that and seeing how much time these girls put in, they're going to start picking it up too."
The Sauk Prairie girls are looking for increased buy-in, but the program isn't hurting for numbers. The boys and girls teams had about 45 athletes on the roster when practice opened Aug. 19. Many of them had already been working together.
"The last couple weeks, our seniors have been kind of running practice," Sherman said of a senior group that includes seniors Ella Drescher, Juliana Renly, Taylor Bierstaker and Alexsa Lemelin on the girls' side. "We've normally had about 30 kids showing up and getting prepared."
The Eagles have their work cut out for them in a deep Badger North. The goal is to move up in the standings and start moving in the right direction.
"Continue to improve, recognize what we're doing and how we're doing so they can look to that as they continue to come back to us, and just build off of that," Sherman said of what he hopes to see from the girls' team. "Hopefully we can start instilling that. And for them to move up (in the standings), and hopefully move up quite a bit, that would be a success."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)