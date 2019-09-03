The Sauk Prairie High School boys cross country team came into the 2019 season with high hopes.
The Eagles passed their first test, running to a second-place finish out of 16 teams at Saturday's Jamie Block Invitational in West Bend.
Sauk Prairie's five fastest runners combined for a time of 1 hour, 29 minutes and 36 seconds, trailing only Green Bay Preble (1:25:01).
Camden Desroches put together Sauk Prairie's fastest individual finish. The senior crossed the finish line in 17:15.82 to take eighth out of 181 runners in the junior/senior race. Senior Hudson Haas followed, taking 10th in 17:22.62, while senior Noah Wankerl took 24th in 18:24.82. The remaining Sauk Prairie scorers came from the freshman/sophomore race, where sophomore Dalton Zirbel (18:07.05) took sixth and freshman Jack Boerger (18:24.91) placed 10th.
Senior Casey Vande Hey and junior Sam Beattie were the next Eagles to cross the line, finishing in 18:28.13 and 18:55.69, respectively.
Neenah junior Trenton Bauer won the overall boys meet in 16:28.78.
The Sauk Prairie girls used a time of 1:58:01 to place 11th out of 15 teams, while Sun Prairie (1:43:42) and Cedarburg (1:47:34) placed first and second, respectively. Sun Prairie junior Kate Kopotic took first in 19:25.21.
Livia Jurt paced Sauk Prairie, using a time of 22:10.12 to take 16th in the junior/senior meet. The next eight Eagles to cross the finish line were sophomores and juniors — Kassie Marquardt (22:35.50), Trinity Doerre (23:59.15), Cassie Radl (24:28.83), Emily Herbrand (24:46.45), Briar Lohr (24:52.82), Marissa Howard (24:57.11), Meadow Liedtke (25:15.16) and Mabel Schneller (25:59.56).
The Eagles will return to competition at Thursday's invitational at DeForest.
