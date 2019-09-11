It took just two meets for the Sauk Prairie prep boys cross country team to secure a first-place finish.
The Eagles won the Norski Invitational Sept. 5 in DeForest, scoring 38 points to beat out DeForest (50), Wisconsin Rapids (89), Waunakee (101), Berlin (134), Baraboo (178), Monona Grove (180) and Reedsburg (185).
Sauk Prairie had three of the first five individuals across the finish line, starting when senior Hudson Haas took second in 16 minutes, 46.25 seconds. Senior Camden Desroches (16:52.49) and sophomore Dalton Zirbel (17:30.18) followed in third and fifth place, respectively, out of 200 runners.
DeForest senior John Roth won the individual title in 16:44.69.
Jack Boerger (18:17.08) added a 12th-place finish for the Eagles, while Sam Beattie (18:31.71) took 16th.
The Sauk Prairie girls scored 174 points to finish seventh out of nine teams. Shorewood won the title with 45 points, led by sophomore Bella Lozier's first-place finish (20:12.11).
Livia Jurt paced the Sauk Prairie girls, using a time of 21:34.20 to take 16th. Kassia Marquardt took 23rd in 22:02.47, while Marissa Howard (23:27.50) took 48th, Cassie Radl (23:39.72) took 52nd and Emily Herbrand (23:53.53) took 58th.
The Eagles will participate in Saturday's invitational at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course.
