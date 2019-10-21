The Sauk Prairie prep boys cross country team left no doubt Saturday.
The Eagles defended last year's Badger North Conference championship with another first-place finish at the 2019 conference meet at Windsor Sports Complex in Windsor.
All five of Sauk Prairie's point scorers finished in the top 12, as the Eagles used 36 points to run away with the title. Waunakee (64) and DeForest (92) took second and third, respectively, in the eight-team meet.
Sauk Prairie's consistent senior duo of Camden Desroches and Hudson Haas ran with the leaders. Desroches crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 17 minutes, 5.21 seconds to take third, just ahead of Haas, who finished fourth in 17:09.38.
DeForest senior John Roth (16:10.45) and Beaver Dam junior Gavin Czarnecki (16:19.59) were the only runners to finish in less than 17 minutes.
The Eagles kept coming, as freshman Jack Boerger took eighth in 17:32.92, sophomore Dalton Zirbel took ninth in 17:39.87, and senior Noah Wankerl placed 12th in 17:45.54.
Sauk Prairie's depth continued to shine, as all eight runners finished in the top 19 of the 63-athlete field. The Eagles' bottom five runners would have tallied 67 points to easily finish second.
Sauk Prairie's sixth runner — junior Sam Beattie — took 13th in 17:46.95, while sophomore Carson Enge (17:49.36) took 15th and senior Casey Vande Hey (18:05.11) finished 19th.
In the girls' meet, Sauk Prairie tallied 176 points to place seventh. Waunakee won the title with 54 points, while Mount Horeb and Beaver Dam each finished with 61 points.
Livia Jurt, a senior foreign exchange student from Switzerland, paced the Sauk Prairie girls with a 25th-place finish (22:00.93).
Sophomore Kassia Marquardt took 30th in 22:10.50, followed by junior Cassie Radl (35th, 22:28.80), sophomore Marissa Howard (38th, 22:46.22), sophomore Trinity Doerre (48th, 23:33.99), junior Mabel Schneller (51st, 23:46.00), junior Emily Herbrand (53rd, 23:50.67) and sophomore Abby Dovin (58th, 24:11.51).
The Eagles will compete in a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet Saturday at Lake Farm County Park in Madison. The Sauk Prairie boys and girls teams took eighth and 12th, respectively, at sectionals last year. Wankerl put together the best individual finish, taking 31st in 17:23.0.
The state meet will be held Nov. 2 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Haas is the lone Eagle with state meet experience, taking 102nd in Division 1 as a sophomore in 2017.
