The Sauk Prairie prep cross country teams got their last regular-season run in Saturday.
The Sauk Prairie boys scored 103 points to take third out of 16 teams at the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational, while the Eagles used 236 points to place eighth out of 14 teams in the girls' meet. Stevens Point (21) and Sun Prairie (28) won the boys and girls titles, respectively.
The Sauk Prairie boys, who entered the day winning three straight invitationals, ran strong again Saturday.
Hudson Haas was the lone Eagle in the top 10. The senior crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 48.2 seconds to place 10th out of 127 individuals in the boys' race.
Camden Desroches (17:06.0) added a 15th-place finish, while Noah Wankel (17:18.2) took 21st, Jack Boerger (17:40.3) took 33rd and Sam Beattie (17:53.1) took 38th.
Stevens Point's Jake Lepak (16:01.0) and Jacob Bourget (16:06.0) placed first and second, respectively.
The Sauk Prairie boys will look to make it two straight Badger North titles when they head to Saturday's conference meet at Windsor Sports Complex in DeForest.
Kassia Marquardt (21:44.8) paced the Sauk Prairie girls with a 35th-place finish. Livia Jurt (22:02.4) followed in 42nd, while Cassie Radl (22:21.0) placed 49th, Marissa Howard (22:22.4) placed 50th and Mabel Schneller (23:34.6) finished 76th to round out Sauk Prairie's top five.
Sun Prairie had three of the top-four finishers, led by Kate Kopotic taking first in 18:45.5.
