PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie splits season-opening dual in Waunakee

"On the girls side, we return almost all of our letter winners," Sherman said. "They will be led by Kassia Marquardt and Cassie Radl, both of whom have put in a great deal of work in the offseason."

The Eagles won't get a chance to defend their Badger North title this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled conference competition. Sauk Prairie's trip to Waunakee served as the first of six dual meets this fall. While large meets are discouraged for health and safety reasons, it remains to be seen whether the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will be able to hold some form of "culminating event" at the end of the season.

"We are happy that we get one more day," Sherman said of how the Eagles are navigating the unique season in the wake of the WIAA canceling all 2020 spring seasons. "Compared to last spring, where we lost the chance to compete, our athletes and staff realize that we are just lucky to be able to get together and keep working toward our goals."

A number of Eagles began to chase those goals during their downtime over the spring and summer.

"Cross country is such an individual sport that those who have the desire were able to put in as many miles if not more than in previous years," Sherman said of the offseason. "Many came in ready to go."

The Eagles, who don't have any home meets this season, will return to action Thursday at Reedsburg.