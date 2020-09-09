PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie splits season-opening dual in Waunakee

After a delayed start to the season, the Sauk Prairie prep boys cross country team picked up where it left off.
The two-time reigning Badger North Conference champions opened an abbreviated 2020 campaign with a 24-31 dual-meet win at Waunakee on Sept. 3. The Sauk Prairie girls suffered an 18-43 loss.
"I was very pleased with how our teams ran at Waunakee," Sauk Prairie head coach Andy Sherman said. "It was such an unusual situation. They released one runner every 30 seconds, so it didn't feel like a real race. The course is traditionally not very fast, but I was very happy with how we ran."
The Eagles had the first three runners across the finish line in the 5,000-meter boys' meet. Ritchie Wolff led the way, taking first in 18 minutes, 35 seconds.
Jack Boerger followed in 18:43, while Dalton Zirbel (19:04) took third, Jay Dregney (20:31) took eighth and Sam Beattie (21:06) took 10th to round out the scoring for the Eagles.
"We did lose some very good seniors from last year's team. But we return a very strong core of boys that were a part of our success last year," Sherman said.
The Sauk Prairie girls were led by Kassia Marquardt. The junior used a time of 23:07 to place third overall. Catherine Gregg added a seventh-place finish, crossing the line in 23:43 in her first ever varsity cross country meet. Meadow Liedtke (11th, 24:21), Natalie Curtis (13th, 24:53) and Cassie Radl (16th, 25:23) made up the remainder of Sauk Prairie's top five.
"On the girls side, we return almost all of our letter winners," Sherman said. "They will be led by Kassia Marquardt and Cassie Radl, both of whom have put in a great deal of work in the offseason."
The Eagles won't get a chance to defend their Badger North title this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled conference competition. Sauk Prairie's trip to Waunakee served as the first of six dual meets this fall. While large meets are discouraged for health and safety reasons, it remains to be seen whether the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will be able to hold some form of "culminating event" at the end of the season.
"We are happy that we get one more day," Sherman said of how the Eagles are navigating the unique season in the wake of the WIAA canceling all 2020 spring seasons. "Compared to last spring, where we lost the chance to compete, our athletes and staff realize that we are just lucky to be able to get together and keep working toward our goals."
A number of Eagles began to chase those goals during their downtime over the spring and summer.
"Cross country is such an individual sport that those who have the desire were able to put in as many miles if not more than in previous years," Sherman said of the offseason. "Many came in ready to go."
The Eagles, who don't have any home meets this season, will return to action Thursday at Reedsburg.
