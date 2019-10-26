MAYVILLE -- Waupun’s Rhyer Smit knows a thing or two about running in big meets. The junior qualified for the WIAA State Cross Country Championships in each of his first two seasons.
So when the Warriors arrived for Friday’s Division 2 sectional at the Mayville Golf Course, Smit knew what he had to do to advance to the state meet for a third year in a row.
“My goal was to pretty much just get top five,” Smit said. “I didn’t know really what to expect. I know there are a lot of good runners here. My goal was to get top five and it doesn’t really matter what time I get.”
That strategy worked to perfection for Smit, who finished in fifth place overall in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 59 seconds, and in the process, earned himself a trip to run at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday.
Smit’s finish helped the Waupun boys finish fifth overall with 146 points. Wautoma/Wild Rose won the boys title with 87 points, while Winneconne was second with 95 points.
Smit was the only Waupun runner to advance, but the Warriors also got top-20 finishes from senior Josh McLinn, who was 14th in 17:38 and senior Adam Vanderkin, who was 18th in 17:45.
The Columbus boys finished 13th with 379 points. The top finisher for the Cardinals was senior Zak Reinwald, who ended up 57th in 18:56.
The host Mayville boys ended up 14th with 398 points. Finishing as the top runner for the Mayville boys was senior Isaac Wolf, who finished his career by finishing 31st in 18:12.
On the girls side, the top area team was Columbus, who finished fourth with 140 points. Winneconne cruised to the girls championship with 46 points, while runner-up Kewaskum also advanced to the state meet by finishing second with 93 points.
Leading the Columbus girls was Maya Pearcy, who finished 18th in 21:37.
The Waupun girls finished in 11th place with 270 points, and were led by sophomore Naomi Aalsma, who was 21st in 21:52.
The Mayville girls finished 12th in the team competition with 271 points. They were led by by senior Amber Schaufnagel, who finished 16th in 21:34.
WIAA DIVISION 2 MAYVILLE SECTIONAL
BOYS
Team scores (top 2 advance): Wautoma/Wild Rose 87, Winneconne 95, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 124, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 130, Waupun 146, Ripon 148, Grafton 151, Campbellsport 167, Kewaskum 195, Berlin 210, Lomira 283, Portage 346, Columbus 379, Mayville 398, Omro 431.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Xavier Lasee, NFDL/O, 16:39; 2, Isaac Lueck, Ber, 16:42; 3, Nathan Baker, Gra, 16:45; 4, Logan Measner, KML, 16:55; 5, Rhyer Smit, Waup, 16:59.
Waupun: 5, Rhyer Smit 16:59; 14, Josh McLinn 17:38; 18, Adam Vanderkin 17:45; 33, Triston Rockwell 18:15; 76, Camron Pokorny 19:35; 83, Aaron Schouten 19:51; 85, Landen Krohn 20:02.
Mayville: 31, Isaac Wolf 18:12; 81, Emmit Hurtienne 19:49; 90, Paddy McFadden 20:28; 94, Zach Rosedahl 21:11; 102, Isaac Plasil 26:31.
Columbus: 57, Zak Reinwald 18:56; 59, Nolan Stauffacher 18:59; 82, Tucker McGee 19:50; 86, Erik Raatz 20:02; 95, Cale Denk 21:27; 96, Zach Weinberger 21:43; 101, Aiden Sample 26:30.
GIRLS
Team scores (top 2 advance): Winneconne 46, Kewaskum 93, Wautoma/Wild Rose 112, Columbus 140, Berlin 144, Grafton 159, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 200, Portage 213, Omro 223, Lomira 244, Waupun 270, Mayville 271, Ripon 280, Campbellsport 327, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 374.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Joey Perry, Win, 20:07; 2, Macey Clark, Win, 20:21; 3, Allison Butte, Win, 20:33; 4, Alyssa Butz, Kew, 20:40; 5, Laney Havlovitz, WWR, 20:41.
Individual state qualifiers: 5, Laney Havlovitz, WWR, 20:41; 7, Maddy Wille, Gra, 20:53; 8, Madylyn Woyak, WWR, 20:56; 9, Abigail Poehlman, KML, 20:57; 10, Rachel Swenson, Gra, 20:58.
Mayville: 16, Amber Schaufnagel 21:34; 32, Mallory Firari 22:20; 50, Faith Danner 22:52; 81, Emily Karvala 24:28; 92, Mary Zarnott 26:14; 100, Kyra Thorsen 31:38; 101, Hailey Heaton 31:45.
Columbus: 18, Maya Pearcy 21:37; 25, Jaiden Dornaus 22:01; 26, Zoe Denk 22:03; 34, Savannah Molnar 22:24; 37, Sage Roberts 22:28; 82, Avery Balck 24:29; 84, Emma Paulson 24:35.
Waupun: 21, Naomi Aalsma 21:52; 36, Peyton McGinnis 22:27; 46, Maya Bruene 22:41; 78, Emma Dobbratz 24:14; 89, Ellie Vandekamp 25:17; 98, Gabriella Feuerhammer 26:57; 99, Jadyn McLinn 29:03.
