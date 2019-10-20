The Westfield girls finished fourth out of six teams at the South Central Conference Meet on Saturday at Christmas Mountain Village in Wisconsin Dells.
The Pionners, who finished with 132 points, beat fifth-place Adams-Friendship by three points.
Leading the Westfield girls team, which includes all freshmen, was Mary Shirley, who was 18th in 24:21 and Kayla Tassler, who was 24th in 25:43.
Wisconsin Dells won the girls title with 24 points, and were led by senior Laura Beghin, who won the conference championship for a fourth straight year after finishing in 20:12.
The Westfield boys finished sixth with 138 points. They were led by freshman Noah Anason, who was 16th in 20:15.
The Wautoma/Wild Rose boys won the meet with 26 points. Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz won the boys race in 17:45.
SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE MEET
BOYS
Team scores — Wautoma/Wild Rose 26; Wisconsin Dells 69; Mauston 71; Nekoosa 110; Adams-Friendship 132; Westfield 138.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Schulz, WD, 17:45; 2, Woyak, WWR, 18:02; 3, Boppart, Mau, 18:10; 4, Doherty, WWR, 18:16; 5, Erdman, WWR, 18:36; 6, Schwartzman, WWR, 18:41; 7, Gruman, Mau, 18:44; 8, Coates, Nek, 19:06; 9, Abraham, WWR, 19:11; 10, Williams, WWR, 19:14.
Westfield: 16, Anason 20:15; 27, Meiller 21:19; 29, Swan 21:40; 30, Goodwin 22:11; 36, Moyotl 25:11.
GIRLS
Team scores — Wisconsin Dells 24; Wautoma/Wild Rose 50; Mauston 65; Westfield 132; Adams-Friendship 135; Nekoosa 145.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Beghin, WD, 20:12; 2, L. Cunningham, WD, 21:09; 3, Havlovitz, WWR, 21:23; 4, Anchor, WD, 21:25; 5, Malacina, Mau, 21:50; 6, Woyak, WWR, 22:08; 7, E. Cunningham 22:18; 8, Boppart, Mau, 22:58; 9, Drinkwine 23:14; 10, Ketelhut, WD, 23:25.
Westfield: 18, Shirley 24:21; 24, Tassler 25:43; 27, Hoffa 26:00; 31, Shimpach 26:57; 32, Alcorta 26:58; 36, Blacketer 28:06; 39, Reetz 29:38. At Christmas Mountain Village, Wisconsin Dells, 5,000 meters.
