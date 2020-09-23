PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells boys, girls sweep Wautoma Triangular

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells prep cross country teams swept through Tuesday’s triangular in Wautoma.

The Chiefs scored 39 points to beat out Wautoma (42) and Adams-Friendship (46) in the boys’ meet, while they used 28 points to narrowly win the girls’ meet ahead of Wautoma (29) and Adams-Friendship (79).

The Wisconsin Dells girls had just enough to edge Wautoma, which got a first-place finish from freshman Mya Bahr, who crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 46 seconds.

A trio of Chiefs crossed next, as junior Hailey Anchor (22:02), freshman Maya Michalsky (22:04) and senior Emily Cunningham took second through fourth.

Wautoma’s Laney Panich (22:50), Madylyn Woyak (23:00) and Teagan Reitz (23:01) followed immediately to keep the teams neck-and-neck.

Wisconsin Dells had the advantage down the stretch, as senior Megan Jones (23:54) and junior Destiny Whitebreast (24:16) took eighth and 11th, respectively. Megan Miller (24:03) took 10th overall as Mauston’s fifth runner.

The boys’ race was similar, with Wisconsin Dells using its consistent depth to eke ahead of Wautoma.