PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells boys, girls sweep Wautoma Triangular

The Wisconsin Dells prep cross country teams swept through Tuesday’s triangular in Wautoma.
The Chiefs scored 39 points to beat out Wautoma (42) and Adams-Friendship (46) in the boys’ meet, while they used 28 points to narrowly win the girls’ meet ahead of Wautoma (29) and Adams-Friendship (79).
The Wisconsin Dells girls had just enough to edge Wautoma, which got a first-place finish from freshman Mya Bahr, who crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 46 seconds.
A trio of Chiefs crossed next, as junior Hailey Anchor (22:02), freshman Maya Michalsky (22:04) and senior Emily Cunningham took second through fourth.
Wautoma’s Laney Panich (22:50), Madylyn Woyak (23:00) and Teagan Reitz (23:01) followed immediately to keep the teams neck-and-neck.
Wisconsin Dells had the advantage down the stretch, as senior Megan Jones (23:54) and junior Destiny Whitebreast (24:16) took eighth and 11th, respectively. Megan Miller (24:03) took 10th overall as Mauston’s fifth runner.
The boys’ race was similar, with Wisconsin Dells using its consistent depth to eke ahead of Wautoma.
Wautoma’s Aiden Doherty (17:39) and Ashton Schwartzman (18:03) were the first two boys across the line, followed by Adams-Friendship’s Jonas Hicks (19:03) and Nathaniel Flemming (19:32).
The Chiefs began to make their move when sophomore John Leger took fifth in 19:44. Junior Jonathan Hernandez (sixth, 19:59), freshman Luke Sampson (seventh, 20:19), sophomore Damien Funmaker (10th, 20:58) and sophomore Austin Cunningham (11th, 21:09) rounded out Wisconsin Dells’ top five.
Chiefs girls second in Mauston
Anchor (22:09) and Michalsky (22:46) paced the Chiefs at the Mauston Triangular on Sept. 17.
The duo took second and third, respectively, to lead Wisconsin Dells to 33 points and a second-place finish, trailing Wautoma (24) while beating Mauston (79). Wautoma freshman Mya Bahr ran away with the meet in a time of 21:24.
Emily Cunningham (23:38) added a seventh-place finish for the Wisconsin Dells girls, while Jones (24:58) took 10th and Aila Duerr (25:11) took 11th.
Freshman Eli Boppart’s (17:52) first-place finish led the Mauston boys to a team title. The Golden Eagles scored 24 points to comfortably beat Wautoma (49) and Wisconsin Dells (63).
Hernandez led the Wisconsin Dells boys with a time of 20:06 and a seventh-place finish, pacing a top five that also included Leger (11th, 20:11), Funmaker (14th, 21:07), Austin Cunningham (15th, 21:17) and Sampson (16th, 21:22).
BOYS
Team scores — Wisconsin Dells 39, Wautoma 42, Adams-Friendship 46
Top-five individuals — 1, Aiden Doherty, W, 17:39; 2, Ashton Schwartzman, W, 18:03; 3, Jonas Hicks, AF, 19:03; 4, Nathaniel Flemming, AF, 19:32; 5, John Leger, WD, 19:44
Wisconsin Dells — 5, John Leger, 19:44; 6, Jonathan Hernandez, 19:59; 7, Luke Sampson, 20:19; 10, Damien Funmaker, 20:58; 11, Austin Cunningham, 21:09; 12, Lawson Machovec, 21:10; 14, Jaxon Pettit, 21:29
GIRLS
Team scores — Wisconsin Dells 28, Wautoma 29, Adams-Friendship 79
Top-five individuals — 1, Mya Bahr, W, 20:46; 2, Hailey Anchor, WD, 22:02; 3, Maya Michalsky, WD, 22:04; 4, Emily Cunningham, WD, 22:23; 5, Laney Panich, W, 22:50
Wisconsin Dells — 2, Hailey Anchor, 22:02; 3, Maya Michalsky, 22:04; 4, Emily Cunningham, 22:23; 8, Megan Jones, 23:54; 11, Destiny Whitebreast, 24:16; 13, Tesa Ketelhut, 25:04; 14, Aila Duerr, 25:32
BOYS
Team scores — Mauston 24, Wautoma 49, Wisconsin Dells 63
Top-five individuals — 1, Eli Boppart, M, 17:52; 2, Aiden Doherty, W, 18:15; 3, Ashton Schwartzman, W, 18:45; 4, Eli Hallwood, M, 19:52; 5, Graham Hallwood, M, 19:55
Wisconsin Dells — 7, Jonathan Hernandez, 20:06; 11, John Leger, 20:11; 14, Damien Funmaker, 21:07; 15, Austin Cunningham, 21:17; 16, Luke Sampson, 21:22; 17, Jaxon Pettit, 21:54; 18, Avery Palmer, 22:11
GIRLS
Team scores — Wautoma 24, Wisconsin Dells 33, Mauston 79
Top-five individuals — 1, Mya Bahr, W, 21:24; 2, Hailey Anchor, WD, 22:09; 3, Maya Michalsky, WD, 22:46; 4, Laney Havlovitz, W, 22:48; 5, Madylyn Woyak, W, 23:05
Wisconsin Dells — 2, Hailey Anchor, 22:09; 3, Maya Michalsky, 22:46; 7, Emily Cunningham, 23:38; 10, Megan Jones, 24:58; 11, Aila Duerr, 25:11; 12, Tesa Ketelhut, 25:34; 14, Destiny Whitebreast, 25:51
