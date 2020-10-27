PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells' Cunningham, Michalsky close out season at sectionals

"It capped off a tremendous career for us; she’s went through a lot, experienced a lot and had tons of ups-and-downs, but she was pleased with the conclusion of her season," he said of Cunningham, who had been with the Dells cross country program since sixth grade.

Right alongside her the whole race was Michalsky, who was right in the thick of things in her first-ever sectional race. The freshman hung with some heavy horses in the girls race, and Knetter knows he will be leaning on her next season after the loss of Cunningham and some other veteran runners.

"It was kind of a passing of the guard, and Emily said, ‘At any time, go by me. Don’t just think because you’re a freshman you can’t beat me,'" he said.

According to Cunningham, Michalsky reciprocated those well wishes back to her the entire race, especially down the home stretch.

"When we were racing, she told me at the end, ‘Emily, just go, you’re a senior!’ That’s really what pushed me to sprint through, so the last 100 meters with her being there, encouraging me and me encouraging her, it’s just the whole team aspect of it," she said. "Even though we’re going individually, we still work together when we run, so it’s nice having someone that close to pace with."