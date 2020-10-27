PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells' Cunningham, Michalsky close out season at sectionals

WINNECONNE — After being hindered by a stress fracture all June, Emily Cunningham didn't know if she'd be able to run her final year as part of the Wisconsin Dells cross country team.
The Chiefs' senior persevered through the injury and made it to the finish line, reaching a fourth consecutive WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Winneconne High School on Oct. 24. However, Cunningham's hopes of a fourth straight state appearance failed to materialize, as she finished in 17th place with a time of 21 minutes, 34.6 seconds, just ahead of Dells freshman Maya Michalsky (21:36.5) as the Chiefs missed out on a trip to Colby on Saturday.
"I didn’t know if I could run at all myself, and that was really heartbreaking at the time, but I’m just glad I was able to run this season and make it that far," said Cunningham, who finished 98th overall at last year's Div. 2 state meet. "For not having much summer training and none of us expected to even have a season this year, we all kind of went into it blindly. We weren’t prepared as we would have liked to be, but we all performed well and I’m so proud of everybody."
Cunningham saved her best race for last, finishing with a season-best time — even with the sporadic training schedule this offseason. While Wisconsin Dells coach Dean Knetter had state appearance aspirations for Cunningham, he knew she left it all out on the course.
"It capped off a tremendous career for us; she’s went through a lot, experienced a lot and had tons of ups-and-downs, but she was pleased with the conclusion of her season," he said of Cunningham, who had been with the Dells cross country program since sixth grade.
Right alongside her the whole race was Michalsky, who was right in the thick of things in her first-ever sectional race. The freshman hung with some heavy horses in the girls race, and Knetter knows he will be leaning on her next season after the loss of Cunningham and some other veteran runners.
"It was kind of a passing of the guard, and Emily said, ‘At any time, go by me. Don’t just think because you’re a freshman you can’t beat me,'" he said.
Support Local Journalism
According to Cunningham, Michalsky reciprocated those well wishes back to her the entire race, especially down the home stretch.
"When we were racing, she told me at the end, ‘Emily, just go, you’re a senior!’ That’s really what pushed me to sprint through, so the last 100 meters with her being there, encouraging me and me encouraging her, it’s just the whole team aspect of it," she said. "Even though we’re going individually, we still work together when we run, so it’s nice having someone that close to pace with."
Being able to compete alongside each other was a welcomed change for all parties. Like the rest of the teams competing across the state, Saturday's sectional meet provided runners with a sense of normalcy as the entire girls and boys fields ran together. After abiding by safety guidelines and recommendations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Cunningham said it felt "how it's supposed to be and how it was every other year."
"They said ‘Gosh, this feels normal,’ because really up until the conference meet and subsectionals, we don’t have dual meets anymore," Knetter added.
Despite falling short of another trip to the big dance, it was a special culmination to the season for the Dells duo. Having such uncertainty as to whether or not a season would materialize, Knetter saw reaching sectionals as validation for everything the team went through.
"It really gave us a capstone to the season. Everyone was happy and they were pleased," he said.
"Having closure is really amazing," Cunningham added, noting she was happy she could control the outcome of her final fall season. "I never thought I’d have to hope for the end of a season, that’s so weird, but it’s just really nice to have that. Hopefully we get a track season and it’s all normal by then, but I’m just glad we got to finish out the season how we did."
Chadwick and Winneconne girl 2.jpg
Chadwick and gator.jpg
Chadwick and Maya Michalsky.jpg
Chadwick and Winneconne girl.jpg
Chadwick and Wisconsin Dells girls.jpg
Emily Cunningham 2.jpg
Emily Cunningham 3.jpg
Emily Cunningham and Maya Michalsky 2.jpg
Emily Cunningham and Maya Michalsky.jpg
Emily Cunningham and Naomi Aalsma 2.jpg
Emily Cunningham and Naomi Aalsma.jpg
Emily Cunningham.jpg
Katelyn Chadwick 2.jpg
Katelyn Chadwick 3.jpg
Katelyn Chadwick 4.jpg
Katelyn Chadwick 5.jpg
Katelyn Chadwick 6.jpg
Katelyn Chadwick 7.jpg
Katelyn Chadwick 8.jpg
Katelyn Chadwick
Katelyn Chadwick.jpg
Maya Mchalsky 2.jpg
Maya Mchalsky 3.jpg
Maya Mchalsky 4.jpg
Maya Mchalsky 5.jpg
Maya Mchalsky 6.jpg
Maya Mchalsky.jpg
Megan Reddeman 2.jpg
Megan Reddeman 3.jpg
Megan Reddeman 4.jpg
Megan Reddeman 5.jpg
Megan Reddeman.jpg
Naomi Aalsma 2.jpg
Naomi Aalsma 3.jpg
Naomi Aalsma 4.jpg
Naomi Aalsma 5.jpg
Naomi Aalsma 6.jpg
Naomi Aalsma 7.jpg
Naomi Aalsma 8.jpg
Naomi Aalsma.jpg
Katelyn Chadwick
Poynette and Wisconsin Dells girls.jpg
Poynette girls Facebook live.jpg
Poynette girls.jpg
Poynette girls.jpg
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!