PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells edge out Lodi in final dual meet

The Wisconsin Dells girls cross country team needed every point Oct. 1 in Lodi.
The Chiefs scored just enough to end the regular season on a winning note, claiming a 27-29 dual-meet win at Lodi. The host Blue Devils won the boys meet, 15-44 win.
Hailey Anchor led the for the Wisconsin Dells girls. The junior crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 22 minutes, 33 seconds to win the girls individual title. Anchor beat out a pair of Lodi runners, as Lauryn Milne (22:44) and Norah Lee (22:49) took second and third, respectively.
Maya Michalsky was the second Chief to cross the line. The freshman's time of 23:10 was good for a fourth-place finish, while Emily Cunningham (23:39) followed closely to give Wisconsin Dells three of the top five.
Destiny Whitebreast (24:54) and Megan Jones (25:13) took eighth and ninth, respectively, to round out the Wisconsin Dells scorers.
That was just enough for the Chiefs to beat out a Blue Devils team that backed up Milne and Lee with Brook Endres, who took sixth in 24:12. Claire Schoenemann (24:26) took seventh overall, while Holly Jelinek (26:24) placed 11th.
Lodi rolled through the boys meet, with Parker Heintz (18:43), Paul Lins (19:14), Connor Pecard (19:15), Luke Collins (19:40) and Walter Beld (19:56) sweeping the top five to claim a 15-44 win.
Jon Hernandez-Ruiz led the Chiefs' contingent, using a time of 20:09 to place sixth. Jon Leger (20:14), Damion Funmaker (20:38), Luke Sampson (20:40) and Austin Cunningham (21:25) rounded out the scoring for Wisconsin Dells.
The Chiefs are off until the Oct. 16 South Central Conference meet at Moundview Golf Course in Friendship. The time off could come in handy, as the new WIAA postseason format could have the Chiefs turning around quickly for a Division 2 sectional meet on Oct. 19 or Oct. 20.
