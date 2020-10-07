PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells edge out Lodi in final dual meet

The Wisconsin Dells girls cross country team needed every point Oct. 1 in Lodi.

The Chiefs scored just enough to end the regular season on a winning note, claiming a 27-29 dual-meet win at Lodi. The host Blue Devils won the boys meet, 15-44 win.

Hailey Anchor led the for the Wisconsin Dells girls. The junior crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 22 minutes, 33 seconds to win the girls individual title. Anchor beat out a pair of Lodi runners, as Lauryn Milne (22:44) and Norah Lee (22:49) took second and third, respectively.

Maya Michalsky was the second Chief to cross the line. The freshman's time of 23:10 was good for a fourth-place finish, while Emily Cunningham (23:39) followed closely to give Wisconsin Dells three of the top five.

Destiny Whitebreast (24:54) and Megan Jones (25:13) took eighth and ninth, respectively, to round out the Wisconsin Dells scorers.

That was just enough for the Chiefs to beat out a Blue Devils team that backed up Milne and Lee with Brook Endres, who took sixth in 24:12. Claire Schoenemann (24:26) took seventh overall, while Holly Jelinek (26:24) placed 11th.