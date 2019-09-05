Last season didn’t go as hoped for the Wisconsin Dells girls cross country team. Coming off a runner-up finish in Division 2 at the WIAA State Championships in 2017, the lady Chiefs were hoping for another high finish in Wisconsin Rapids.
And while Wisconsin Dells was able to once again win the South Central Conference championship and advance to the state meet as a team, injuries up and down the lineup didn't allow the Chiefs to live up to their potential. The Chiefs did end up finishing a very respectable ninth place at the state meet, but head coach Dean Knetter couldn’t help but to walk away from the season wondering what could have been if his team was just able to stay healthy.
Now with the arrival of a new season, and everyone returning from last year’s girls team, Knetter thinks they will be better for having experienced last year’s challenging campaign.
“Last year we just never were healthy. It was always an up-hill battle,” Knetter said. “That happens to teams. I think it makes us a stronger team. Two years ago, after having everything go our way, and being second at state and all those expectations last year, I think it callused us over. We’re a better team. We can handle adversity now. It’s nothing we’ve not seen before.”
Nobody had to handle more adversity last season then Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin. In her first two seasons with the Wisconsin Dells program, Beghin dominated the competition, ultimately finishing in second place at the state meet in 2016 and 2017. Last year was a different story for Beghin. After missing most of the track season in the spring of her sophomore year with a stress fracture, Beghin was just starting to round back into form in the fall when she suffered a hip injury at a race in Colby in early October.
The injury forced her to miss four races late in the season, but she returned just in time to win her third straight SCC championship before helping qualify the Chiefs for the state meet at sectionals the following week. Beghin would go on to finish in eighth place at the state meet with a time of 19 minutes, 9 seconds, a pretty good accomplishment for someone who was never 100 percent the entire season.
To avoid last season’s injuries, Knetter said the plan is to bring Beghin along slowly to start the season, with the hope that she will be healthy and peaking come the middle of October. At the season-opening race in Westby – a 4K race – Beghin finished fifth in 16:17. Then at Onalaska the following week, Beghin finished third in 20:02.
“We’re just holding her back,” Knetter said. “We’re not doing what we did last year, where we just let her go and something happens. We need three good meets, that’s all we need.”
And if Beghin, who logged just over 200 miles during the summer, can indeed stay healthy as the season progresses, maybe she can once again finish near the top at the state meet.
“We say we just got to be healthy,” Knetter said. “I told her, ‘last year you finished eighth. You practiced 10 times. You were on life support for a while and you still finished top 10 at state.’
"I think that’s huge for her, because she’s going to say ‘I did this with minimal training. Now what can I do?’”
Beghin isn’t the only runner Knetter and assistant coach Todd Braun are holding back, as they are trying to emphasize the importance of running in a pack. That has meant the lead group of Beghin, senior Lindsay Cunningham, sophomore Hailey Anchor and junior Emily Cunningham have been sticking together during the early portions of races this season.
“Something we’ve never done is hold back people and work with pack running,” Knetter said. “I said ‘Laura, in these first two meets, you’re going to run with Hailey and Lindsay and Emily and you’re going to pack, at least through the first mile and a half.”
The good news is that all the top runners for the lady Chiefs logged some significant miles over the summer, and enter the season ready to roll. Lindsay Cunningham, who has been the team’s first or second runner in the first two meets this season, ran 287 miles this summer. Next was Emily Cunningham, who had 246 ½ miles in the offseason. Other impressive summer totals for the lady Chiefs were 241 miles for Anchor and 179 miles for freshman Tessa Kettlehut.
The No. 5 runner for the Wisconsin Dells girls so far this season has been junior Megan Jones, but not too far behind has been Kettelhut, who ran a 22:03 in her first 5K race at Onalaska. Knetter said he has asked some of the older runners to stick with Kettelhut early in the season, with hopes of helping her show improvement later in the season.
“We’re going to be stronger if we can develop a (sixth runner),” Knetter said. “Six is going to make us stronger than five. If someone has a bad day, we have someone to fall back on.”
While the Wisconsin Dells girls are a veteran group, the same can’t be said about the boys team. Senior Pablito Schulz – who qualified for the state meet for the first time last year, where he went on to finish in 57th place – returns, but he leads a group that mostly lacks experience.
“For the boys, we’re really young,” Knetter said. “We got a lot of freshmen, so we’re going to have to be patient and bring them along.”
The good news is that Schulz looks poised for a big final season with the Chiefs. Schulz ran a team-high 325 miles in the summer, and has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start. He finished in sixth place at Westby in the season opener, and was fourth the following week in Onalaska.
“You can definitely tell he’s committed to his strength and conditioning,” Knetter said. “We like his chances obviously in the conference meet, but trying to repeat and get to the state meet. But we have a tough sectional. If you have a bad day, you might not make it.”
After Schulz, the Chiefs do return fellow seniors Dylan Nevar, Bryson Funmaker and Patrick Cooley, but Nevar won’t run until October due to an injury.
Freshmen Jaxon Pettit, Damian Funmaker and Austin Cunningham have all ran with the varsity squad early in the season, and are showing some promise for the future.
And however the season goes for the Chiefs, Knetter is hoping the kids will enjoy the experience, something that wasn’t always the case a year ago.
“Our theme this year is, we need to have more fun,” Knetter said. “We’re just trying to enjoy coming to practice. If it seems like a job, then they’re not having fun. That was my main goal this year. I knew we had some talent, it was just a matter of getting them to enjoy coming here.”
