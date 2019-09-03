The Wisconsin Dells boys and girls cross country teams took part in the Gale Johnson Kickoff Meet in Onalaska on Saturday, and the girls’ squad returned home with a second-place finish.
The Wisconsin Dells girls placed three runners in the top seven, finishing with 48 points. Onalaska easily won the girls meet, placing all seven of its runners in the top 11 to finish with 22 points.
Leading the Wisconsin Dells girls was senior Laura Beghin, who finished third overall with a time of 20 minutes, 2 seconds. Finishing not far behind Beghin was senior teammate Lindsay Cunningham in fourth place in 20:09. Onalaska junior Kora Malecek won the girls race in 17:29.
Rounding out the top five results for the Wisconsin Dells girls were sophomore Hailey Anchor in seventh (20:35), junior Emily Cunningham in 14th (21:15) and junior Megan Jones in 20th (21:56).
On the boys’ side, Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz finished in fourth place overall in 17:12. That was 41 seconds behind La Crosse Aquinas junior Andrew Skemp, who won the boys race in 16:31.
