Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz ran a season-best time, breaking the 17-minute barrier for the first time this season on his way to finishing in first place at the Marshall Invitational on Tuesday.
Schulz finished with a winning time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds, beating Deerfield/Cambridge’s Zach Huffman by seven seconds. The time by Schulz was a 29-second improvement over his previous best time this season, a 17:12 at Onalaska in the first 5,000 meter race of the season, and was one second better than his personal best time from last season.
Schulz’s finish helped the Chiefs finish in sixth place out of 11 teams with 164 points. Other top finishes for the Wisconsin Dells boys included a 29th from Bryson Funmaker (19:00) and a 34th from Patrick Cooley (19:09).
The Wisconsin Dells girls put together another strong performance in Marshall on Tuesday, as they put their top seven runners in the top 18, which was good enough to finish in first place, five points ahead of runner-up Lake Mills (65-70).
Leading the lady Chiefs was senior Lindsay Cunningham, who was fourth in 20:20 and sophomore Hailey Anchor, who was 11th in 21:29. Next to finish was a pack of Chiefs, as junior Emily Cunningham was 15th (21:47), followed by senior Laura Beghin in 17th (21:58), freshman Tessa Ketelhut in 18th (22:01) and junior Megan Jones in 19th (22:04).
Girls win River Valley Invite
The Wisconsin Dells girls put a pair of runners in the top three on the way to finishing in first place in the large schools division at the River Valley Invitational in Spring Green on Saturday.
Beghin and Lindsay Cunningham led the charge for the Chiefs, who finished first out of 17 teams with 74 points. Mount Horeb was second with 98 points.
Beghin finished second overall in the girls large school division with a time of 20:02, while Lindsay Cunningham was third in 20:32. The only runner to finish ahead of Beghin in the girls large school division was River Valley sophomore Madison Krey, who won the race in 19:50.
Wisconsin Dells had two other runners finish in the top 20, as Anchor was 11th in 21:21, followed by Emily Cunningham, who was 16th in 21:36. Other varsity results for the Wisconsin Dells girls included Ketelhut in 42nd (22:45), Jones in 52nd (23:01) and sophomore Destiny Whitebreast in 57th (23:12).
The Wisconsin Dells boys finished in 17th place out of 20 teams in the boys large school division on Saturday. Schulz was the top finisher for the Chiefs, finishing 16th with a time of 17:19.
Other results for the Wisconsin Dells boys included Bryson Funmaker, who was 102nd (19:55); Cooley, who finished 111th (20:22); freshman Damien Funmaker, who ended up 113th (20:29) and freshman Austin Cunningham, who was 114th (20:29).
