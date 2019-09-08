The Wisconsin Dells girls cross country team finished in first place in Division 3 at the Verona Invitational on Saturday. The Chiefs finished with 28 points, easily beating Watertown Luther Prep, who was second in Division 3 with 60 points.
Leading Wisconsin Dells was senior Laura Beghin, who was second in Division 2 with a time of 20 minutes, 3 seconds. Senior Lindsay Cunningham and sophomore Hailey Anchor joined Beghin in the top five. Cunningham was third in 20:14, while Anchor was fifth in 21:41.
The Wisconsin Dells boys finished in seventh place in Division 3 in Verona. Leading the Chiefs was senior Pablito Schulz, who finished fifth in 17:23.
