Running under the stars suited the Wisconsin Dells girls cross country team just fine, as the lady Chiefs put four runners in the top 10 on their way to finishing in first place in Division 2 at the Nightfall Classic, held at the Spring Brook Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells on Friday night.
Wisconsin Dells finished tied with Two Rivers for the top spot in Division 2 with 41 points, but won the sixth-runner tiebreaker. The sixth runner for Wisconsin was sophomore Destiny Whitebreast, who finished in 18th place in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, while the No. 6 runner for Two Rivers finished 28th in 22:23. While helping decide the team title, Whitebreast also shattered her previous season-best time of 22:18, which she ran the previous week in Janesville.
Leading the Wisconsin Dells girls was senior Laura Beghin, who finished in second place in 19:27. That put her behind only Two Rivers sophomore Anna Gallagher, who finished first in Division 2 in 18:32.
Joining Beghin in the top 10 for Wisconsin Dells were senior Lindsay Cunningham, sophomore Hailey Anchor and junior Emily Cunningham. Lindsay Cunningham finished fourth in 20:06, while Anchor was seventh in 20:55. Lindsay Cunningham finished 10th in 21:21.
The Wisconsin Dells boys finished in 13th place out of 16 teams in Division 2 with 334 points. Leading the Wisconsin Dells boys was senior Pablito Schulz, who was 11th in 17:10. Shorewood’s Lucas Florsheim finished first in Division 2 with a time of 16:04.
Other top-five runners for Wisconsin Dells were senior Bryson Funmaker in 79th (19:30), senior Patrick Cooley in 80th (19:32), sophomore Lawson Machovec in 81st (19:35) and sophomore John Hernandez-Ruiz in 83rd (19:37).
The Wisconsin Dells cross country teams will be back in action on Saturday, when they compete at the Colby Invitational. It will be their final tuneup before running in the South Central Conference Meet, which they will host at Christmas Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 19.
