The Wisconsin Dells girls cross country team placed a pair of runners in the top five, and had five runners finish in the top 18, lifting it to a first-place finish at the season-opening Ken Trott Invite in Westby on Tuesday.
Wisconsin Dells finished with 54 points, beating La Crose Logan by 10 points, and host Westby by 44 points.
Leading the charge for the lady Chiefs was senior Lindsay Cunningham, who covered the 4,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 13 seconds. That placed her in third place overall. La Crosse Logan’s Greta Trapp won the girls race in 15:48.
Joining Cunningham in the top five for Wisconsin Dells was fellow senior Laura Beghin, who finished fifth in 16:17. Rounding out the top five runners for the Chiefs were Emily Cunningham in 13th (17:21), Hailey Anchor in 15th (17:37) and Megan Jones in 18th (17:59).
The Wisconsin Dells boys finished in sixth place out of 11 teams in Westby on Tuesday, and were led by Pablito Schulz. The senior finished the 4,000-meter course in sixth place overall with a time of 13:32. Other varsity times for the Wisconsin Dells varsity included Jaxon Pettit in 40th (16:04), Bryson Funmaker in 44th (16:14), Patrick Cooley in 48th (16:18) and Lawson Machovec in 49th (16:18).
Next up for the Wisconsin Dells cross country teams will be the Onalaska Invitational on Saturday.
