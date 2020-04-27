PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz earns Academic All-State honor
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz earns Academic All-State honor

Pablito Schulz

Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz runs in the boys masters race at the Wautoma Invitational back in September.

 TRAVIS HOUSLET/Dells Events

Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz was recently named to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Team for the second year in a row.

In the fall, Schulz won the South Central Conference Meet before qualifying for the WIAA State Championships for the second straight season.

In order to qualify for the Academic All-State Team athletes must qualify for the state meet and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or higher. Schulz finished his prep cross country career by finishing 19th in the Division 2 boys race at the state meet back in November.

