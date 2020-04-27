PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz earns Academic All-State honor

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz was recently named to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Team for the second year in a row.

In the fall, Schulz won the South Central Conference Meet before qualifying for the WIAA State Championships for the second straight season.

In order to qualify for the Academic All-State Team athletes must qualify for the state meet and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or higher. Schulz finished his prep cross country career by finishing 19th in the Division 2 boys race at the state meet back in November.