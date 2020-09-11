PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells teams off to strong start, hope to compete for SCC titles

"Luke has always been a kid who has come to our summer running as a middle schooler,” Knetter said. “He was always a little shorter. Now he’s stretching out a little bit and put in a decent amount of miles. He had a nice race.”

Rounding out the varsity results for the Wisconsin Dells boys on Thursday was Damion Funmaker in ninth (21:42), Avery Palmer in 10th (21:55) and Austin Cunningham in 12th (22:11).

On Thursday, the Chiefs had 19 of their 20 runners in action. The huge roster of boys has made the Wisconsin Dells team stronger than ever, despite the loss of graduated senior Pablito Schulz, who qualified for the state meet each of the last two years, finishing 19th in the Division 2 boys race at the state meet last season in the final race of his high school career.

The team’s strength this fall will be its depth. Knetter thinks he could have as many as 11 or 12 different guys running on varsity this season. That much was apparent on Thursday, as the Chiefs had five junior varsity runners finish under 24 minutes on a slow Westfield course.

“We got depth and competition at every position, except maybe the No. 1 runner,” Knetter said. “Our No. 2 could finish 5 one day, and our sixth could finish second. It’s nice to finally get to that level where we haven’t been with the boys for a while.”