PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells teams off to strong start, hope to compete for SCC titles

Many Wisconsin Dells runners impressed coaches Dean Knetter and Todd Braun at Thursday’s season-opening meet in Westfield. One of those runners was Jon Leger, who was the top Wisconsin Dells finisher in the boys race, finishing second overall in 20 minutes, 32 seconds.
What made Leger’s time even more impressive was that he ran nearly the entire race with his shoe untied. Once Leger gets his shoes laced up, Knetter thinks he could really do some special things for the Chiefs this season.
“Last year he ran varsity a couple meets, kind of bounced back and forth to JV,” Knetter said of Leger. “He put in almost 500 miles this summer. We knew he put in the time. We needed to see what his racing legs looked like. To go from JV to second place in the varsity race (in Westfield on Thursday), we’re pleasantly surprised.”
Leger wasn’t the only pleasant surprise at Thursday’s triangular, which also included host Westfield and Nekoosa/Port Edwards, as the Chiefs put four runners in the top seven and five in the top nine on their way to beating Nekoosa/Port Edwards by 18 points (21-39) for the boys team title.
Finishing third for the Wisconsin Dells boys on Thursday was Jon Hernandez-Ruiz, who finished in 20:55. Not too far behind him for the Chiefs was freshman Luke Sampson in sixth in 21:37 and Lawson Machovec in seventh in 21:39. Samspon’s finish came in his first varsity race.
"Luke has always been a kid who has come to our summer running as a middle schooler,” Knetter said. “He was always a little shorter. Now he’s stretching out a little bit and put in a decent amount of miles. He had a nice race.”
Rounding out the varsity results for the Wisconsin Dells boys on Thursday was Damion Funmaker in ninth (21:42), Avery Palmer in 10th (21:55) and Austin Cunningham in 12th (22:11).
On Thursday, the Chiefs had 19 of their 20 runners in action. The huge roster of boys has made the Wisconsin Dells team stronger than ever, despite the loss of graduated senior Pablito Schulz, who qualified for the state meet each of the last two years, finishing 19th in the Division 2 boys race at the state meet last season in the final race of his high school career.
The team’s strength this fall will be its depth. Knetter thinks he could have as many as 11 or 12 different guys running on varsity this season. That much was apparent on Thursday, as the Chiefs had five junior varsity runners finish under 24 minutes on a slow Westfield course.
“We got depth and competition at every position, except maybe the No. 1 runner,” Knetter said. “Our No. 2 could finish 5 one day, and our sixth could finish second. It’s nice to finally get to that level where we haven’t been with the boys for a while.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the cross country season operates this fall. At Thursday’s meet in Westfield, the starting box was larger to allow teams to be more spaced out. All runners wore face coverings for the first few hundred meters before being allowed to remove them once becoming more spaced out.
The schedule for Wisconsin Dells is also more condensed. Instead of a schedule full of multi-team meets, the Chiefs have four duals or triangulars on their schedule which will lead into the six-team South Central Conference Championship Meet scheduled to be run in Adams on Oct. 17.
The Wisconsin Dells boys are looking forward to that conference meet next month. A victory there would give the boys program its first conference title in 40 years.
“We’re six weeks out. It’s kind of like a college season. There’s not a lot of meets, so the meets we do run, we’re not beat up with all those Saturday invites,” Knetter said. “We can run healthy and it looks like right now Mauston is kind of the front-runner (in conference). They pounded on Wautoma pretty good the other night. Head-to-head, as we look at times, there’s no reason why we can’t (win conference). It’s just that we got to continue to improve and pull each other along and really develop that pack running.”
Lady Chiefs still strong
With a pair of four-time state qualifiers in Laura Beghin and Lindsay Cunningham lost to graduation, nobody expects the Wisconsin Dells girls cross country team to continue its recent success, which includes qualifying for the Division 2 state meet as a team the last four seasons, and a runner-up state finish in 2017.
That doesn’t mean this year’s lady Chiefs aren’t going to be pretty good. They proved that they still can run fast at Thursday’s Westfield Triangular, where they had the top three finishers on their way to a 23-point victory (19-42) over the host Pioneers.
Leading the Wisconsin Dells girls was junior Hailey Anchor, who finished first overall in 21:59, a time that surprised coach Knetter.
“Hailey Anchor to break 22 minutes on that course is pretty good,” Knetter said, noting that Anchor was posting similar times last year, but on courses that are a lot flatter and a lot easier than Westfield’s hilly course.
Finishing second behind Anchor was senior Emily Cunningham in 23:43. That finish was impressive considering Cunningham’s summer miles were limited due to an injury.
“She’s in good shape, she does a lot of cardio, but she had a stress fracture this summer. She said ‘don’t expect much,’ and she finished second,” Knetter said of Cunnigham. “She really went out easy and felt good, and she just kept going.”
Finishing third for the lady Chiefs on Thursday was freshman Maya Michalsky, who crossed the finish line in 23:50. Rounding out the varsity results for Wisconsin Dells were Megan Jones in sixth (24:57), Destiny Whitebreast in eighth (25:49), Tessa Ketelhut in ninth (26:28) and Aila Duerr in 11th (27:02).
After seeing his girls run on Thursday, Knetter said their goal should be to win the program’s fifth straight conference championship.
“The girls are right back in the mix again,” Knetter said “It looks like Wautoma (is the challenger). They have a really good freshman. We looked at their times and ours and we’re right there. So it’s just a matter of staying healthy and getting better each day. There’s no reason the girls can’t compete for another conference championship.”
