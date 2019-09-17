The Wisconsin Dells girls put a pair of runners in the top three on the way to finishing in first place in the large schools division at the River Valley Invitational in Spring Green on Saturday.
Seniors Laura Beghin and Lindsay Cunningham led the charge for the Chiefs, who finished first out of 17 teams with 74 points. Mount Horeb was second with 98 points.
Beghin finished second overall in the girls large school division with a time of 20 minutes, 2 seconds, while Cunningham was third in 20:32. The only runner to finish ahead of Beghin in the girls large school division was River Valley sophomore Madison Krey, who won the race in 19:50.
Wisconsin Dells had two other runners finish in the top 20, as sophomore Hailey Anchor was 11th in 21:21, followed by junior Emily Cunningham, who was 16th in 21:36. Other varsity results for the Wisconsin Dells girls included freshman Tessa Ketelhut in 42nd (22:45), junior Megan Jones in 52nd (23:01) and sophomore Destiny Whitebreast in 57th (23:12).
The Wisconsin Dells boys finished in 17th place out of 20 teams in the boys large school division on Saturday. Senior Pablito Schulz was the top finisher for the Chiefs, finishing 16th with a time of 17:19.
Other results for the Wisconsin Dells boys included senior Bryson Funmaker, who was 102nd (19:55); senior Patrick Cooley, who finished 111th (20:22); freshman Damien Funmaker, who ended up 113th (20:29) and freshman Austin Cunningham, who was 114th (20:29).
