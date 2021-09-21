PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo seniors feel at home in final Thunderbird Challenge; Baraboo soccer nets big win

Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger (16:02) and Reedsburg's Jacqueline Lacen Villegas (20:22) were the first across the finish line, finishing first in the boys and girls races, respectively.

The first T-Bird across the line was junior Daniel Yesipvoch (17:48), who finished seventh overall in the boys meet — three spots behind Reedsburg's leader, Caden Schneider (17:21).

"I'm trying to stick with the top guy from Reedsburg and the top guy from Sauk. That's who I'm competing with. I'm trying to get up to their level and just compete with them," Yesipovich said. "I thought I did better on this course than last year. This is probably one of the most brutal home courses, but I tried my best and ended up in sixth place. My goal was the top 15."

Yesipovich said the hilly course is difficult, but the T-Birds prepare for it on the community's natural training ground.

"We run up all the big hills in Baraboo. There's one by our fairgrounds, on Lincoln Ave... it's this big, big hill that we run up," Yesipovich said. "So I tried to take every advantage of it today."

While preparation is what gets runners through the race, Baraboo's veterans also feel relatively comfortable as the race progresses.