PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo seniors feel at home in final Thunderbird Challenge; Baraboo soccer nets big win

Competing on their home course comes with pros and cons for Baraboo High School's cross country runners.
The downside is how grueling the upward-sloping, repetitive course can be. On the other hand, the Thunderbirds are prepared for the difficulty, comfortable with the course and buoyed by the familiar faces surrounding the path.
On Tuesday, the T-Birds got encouraging shouts the Baraboo tennis and football teams — who were both practicing — as they maneuvered around the athletic surfaces between Baraboo High School at Jack Young Middle School.
"It's all the other people here doing their sports... and you've got so many parents here," said Baraboo senior co-captain Ethan Sefkar, who took 10th Tuesday in 18 minutes, 3 seconds. "There's so many people to support you."
"Props to the football team," senior co-captain Evan Exo, who took 13th in 18:26.00 to finish one spot behind teammate Connor Kleist (18:24), added. "It's kind of stereotypical for football and cross country teams to have friction, but it was pretty great having them all there cheering us right into the finish."
The Poynette boys scored 54 points to beat out Sauk Prairie (63), Mauston (65), Baraboo (68) and Lodi (121), while Sauk Prairie (36) won a girls meet that was rounded out by Lodi (63), Baraboo (66), Poynette (77) and Mauston (100).
Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger (16:02) and Reedsburg's Jacqueline Lacen Villegas (20:22) were the first across the finish line, finishing first in the boys and girls races, respectively.
The first T-Bird across the line was junior Daniel Yesipvoch (17:48), who finished seventh overall in the boys meet — three spots behind Reedsburg's leader, Caden Schneider (17:21).
"I'm trying to stick with the top guy from Reedsburg and the top guy from Sauk. That's who I'm competing with. I'm trying to get up to their level and just compete with them," Yesipovich said. "I thought I did better on this course than last year. This is probably one of the most brutal home courses, but I tried my best and ended up in sixth place. My goal was the top 15."
Yesipovich said the hilly course is difficult, but the T-Birds prepare for it on the community's natural training ground.
"We run up all the big hills in Baraboo. There's one by our fairgrounds, on Lincoln Ave... it's this big, big hill that we run up," Yesipovich said. "So I tried to take every advantage of it today."
While preparation is what gets runners through the race, Baraboo's veterans also feel relatively comfortable as the race progresses.
"It's definitely an advantage having four years practicing on your home course," Exo said. "You just know certain areas, because you've ran it. You know the feel of it and how to race it well."
The Baraboo girls nearly used that feel to run to a title, but ultimately fell three points short of first place. Julia School (22:39) led the way, placing eighth to lead four Baraboo girls in the top 15.
"What's really promising is her time is less than 15 second off her all-time career PR, and we are only halfway through our season," Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said.
Brooke Lawton (22:58) and Haylie Weyh (22:59) were far behind, finishing 12th and 13th, respectively.
"Haylie is really looking strong. She has been really working hard," Faylona said. "She really had a breakthrough meet. She seems much stronger and faster compared to where she started at the beginning of the season. I'm so happy she broke 23 minutes, and Baraboo's course is tough and generally not that fast."
Kadence Funmaker (15th, 23:17) and Shaylee Dougherty (24th, 24:04) rounded out Baraboo's top five.
It wasn't just course familiarity that helped spur Baraboo's veterans Tuesday. It was also familiarity with the program, the team and the pace of a cross country season.
"It's different, instead of having people guide us, we're guiding them," Sefkar said of the adjustment to being a captain.
"The responsibility and the leadership is different," Exo said. "It's something you expect when you start, that eventually you'll be there. But it never really hits you until you're there, you're leading guys and they're looking up to you. The difference is huge."
Exo and Sefkar will look to continue leading down the season's stretch run. Baraboo has three road invitationals remaining prior to the Badger West Conference meet on Oct. 16 in Portage.
BOYS SOCCER
Baraboo 3, Sauk Prairie 1
The Baraboo soccer team went on a road and claimed a 3-1 win over Sauk Prairie in a matchup of Badger Conference rivals.
The T-Birds never trailed. They got it started in the 25th minute, when Ronaldo Lopez carried the ball through the midfield and found Johan Lopez streaking down the left side. Johan crossed the ball into the box and — after a deflection — Luke Statz ran onto it, burying it into the back of the net to give Baraboo a 1-0 lead.
Ronaldo Lopez added on by converting a penalty kick at the 36:47 mark to give the T-Birds a 2-0 halftime lead.
Sauk Prairie made a game of it in the 58th minute. Sam Drescher stood over a straight-on free kick while Quinn Baier ran through the ball and beyond Baraboo's wall of players. Drescher fed a pass to Baier, who found the lower right corner of the goal to pull the Eagles within 2-1.
But Baraboo added an insurance goal at 69:15. Statz found Oliver Scanlan on the right side of the penalty box and the senior found the back of the net to secure the 3-1 win.
GIRLS TENNIS
DeForest 4, Reedsburg 3
DeForest won two of the three doubles matches to claim Tuesday's Badger Conference dual meet.
Reedsburg's lone doubles in came from Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood. The No. 1 doubles duo picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win over Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock.
Reedsburg's Emma Rockweiler added a 6-2, 6-2 win over Grace Galbraith at No. 3 singles, while Halle Hahn earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Baraboo 94, McFarland 75
The Thunderbirds claimed a 94-75 Badger Conference dual-meet win over McFarland on Tuesday, at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.