PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam boys, girls cross country teams do well at Watertown; Central Wis. Christian girls volleyball team stays hot

Luke Eberle was Beaver Dam’s fifth scorer, taking 13th in 20:31.

“They did very well this week on a tough course,” Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said of both the boys and girls teams. “They had a really good week of practice. The athletes seem to be very invested in preparing and getting themselves in the best position to be prepared for the state tournament coming up in October.”

Beaver Dam next is in action in another week when it heads to DeForest for a dual meet this Saturday.

CWC does some housecleaning

KK Vander Werff was the linchpin for the Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls volleyball team on Saturday, keying an attack that led the Crusaders to sweeps of Cambria-Friesland and Palmyra-Eagle at the invite CWC played host to.

Vander Werff had 16 assists during a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 win over C-F then finished with 23 in a 25-17, 28-26, 25-21 win over Palmyra-Eagle.

“She did a great job of keeping the opponents guessing all day by spreading the ball to all hitters,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said via email. “Our attack made some good progress today in eliminating errors and increasing our efficiency. If we continue to play great defense and keep improving offensively we will be a tough team to beat.”