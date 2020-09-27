PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam boys, girls cross country teams do well at Watertown; Central Wis. Christian girls volleyball team stays hot

Gavin Czarnecki and Kylie Hackbarth did it again — only this time, there was just a bit more competition.
One Saturday after the duo on Beaver Dam’s prep boys and girls cross country teams took the top spots in their respective races at a dual meet their Golden Beavers played host to against Sauk Prairie, they hit the road and repeated as medalists, both taking first in a meet with Watertown and Lakeside Lutheran at Watertown High School.
Czarnecki won the boys 5,000-meter race with a time of 17 minutes, 43 seconds while Hackbarth covered the girls 5,000-meter course in 21:06. Both won by comfortable margins, as Watertown’s Christopher Kitzhaber was 16 seconds back of Czarnecki and the Goslings’ Emma Gilbertsen was 42 seconds behind Hackbarth.
Beaver Dam’s Hannah Hallman took third (21:59), Makenzi Gritzmacher was fourth (22:08), Riley Czarnecki was seventh (22:43) and Angelique Vega was eighth (23:00) as the Golden Beavers took first among the three teams, scoring 23 points. Watertown was second (48 points) and Lakeside Lutheran was third (63).
On the boys side, Aaron Uhrich (seventh, 19:25), Peter Kremsreiter (eighth, 20:03) and Boston Damon (ninth, 20:05) all notched top-10 finishes but it wasn’t enough for the Golden Beavers to catch Watertown as the Goslings won with 32 points — six clear of Beaver Dam. Lakeside was third with 56 points.
Luke Eberle was Beaver Dam’s fifth scorer, taking 13th in 20:31.
“They did very well this week on a tough course,” Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said of both the boys and girls teams. “They had a really good week of practice. The athletes seem to be very invested in preparing and getting themselves in the best position to be prepared for the state tournament coming up in October.”
Beaver Dam next is in action in another week when it heads to DeForest for a dual meet this Saturday.
CWC does some housecleaning
KK Vander Werff was the linchpin for the Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls volleyball team on Saturday, keying an attack that led the Crusaders to sweeps of Cambria-Friesland and Palmyra-Eagle at the invite CWC played host to.
Vander Werff had 16 assists during a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 win over C-F then finished with 23 in a 25-17, 28-26, 25-21 win over Palmyra-Eagle.
“She did a great job of keeping the opponents guessing all day by spreading the ball to all hitters,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said via email. “Our attack made some good progress today in eliminating errors and increasing our efficiency. If we continue to play great defense and keep improving offensively we will be a tough team to beat.”
Jolie Schouten and Ada Smiles had seven kills apiece in the win over the Hilltoppers while it was Elise Ritzema and Shelby Buwalda who led the way in the win over the Panthers, also finishing with seven apiece.
Vander Werff had five aces in that contest while Buwalda added three. Schouten had 12 digs to lead in that category against the Panthers.
She also led in digs and aces against the Toppers, finishing with 15 and three, respectively. But she was followed closely in both by Vander Werff (12 and two). Ritzema had 11 digs and an ace while Abigail Bartlett had two blocks.
CWC, which is now 7-1 on the year, heads to Oshkosh Valley Christian on Tuesday to resume Trailways East Conference play.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
