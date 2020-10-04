PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam girls cross country team dominates DeForest Quad; Randolph girls volleyball team spooks Kaukauna

Freshman Kylie Hackbarth continued her torrid start to her prep cross country career and her Beaver Dam teammates littered the top-10 of the girls 5,000-meter race Saturday morning at Windsor Sports Complex, leading the Golden Beavers to first place at a quadrangular hosted by DeForest.

And it wasn’t close.

Hackbarth won in 20 minutes, 1.5 seconds and fellow freshmen Makenzi Gritzmacher (fifth in 21:36.5) and Riley Czarnecki (seventh in 22:01.3) as well as seniors Hannah Hallman (sixth in 22:00.4), Aleiah Pillsbury and Angelique Vega (who tied each other for ninth in 22:10.3) were all close behind, giving Beaver Dam a low score of 28 points to easily beat runner-up Madison Edgewood (64 points) and third-place DeForest (65).

Sauk Prairie came in fourth with 74 points.

Beaver Dam’s depth was also on display Saturday, as sophomore Leah Burchardt took 14th in 22:31 and freshman Mila Westra took 16th in 22:35.7. There scores did not count since they were outside of the team’s top five, but had they been used instead of the fourth and fifth scores, the Golden Beavers still would have won.