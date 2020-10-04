PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam girls cross country team dominates DeForest Quad; Randolph girls volleyball team spooks Kaukauna

Freshman Kylie Hackbarth continued her torrid start to her prep cross country career and her Beaver Dam teammates littered the top-10 of the girls 5,000-meter race Saturday morning at Windsor Sports Complex, leading the Golden Beavers to first place at a quadrangular hosted by DeForest.
And it wasn’t close.
Hackbarth won in 20 minutes, 1.5 seconds and fellow freshmen Makenzi Gritzmacher (fifth in 21:36.5) and Riley Czarnecki (seventh in 22:01.3) as well as seniors Hannah Hallman (sixth in 22:00.4), Aleiah Pillsbury and Angelique Vega (who tied each other for ninth in 22:10.3) were all close behind, giving Beaver Dam a low score of 28 points to easily beat runner-up Madison Edgewood (64 points) and third-place DeForest (65).
Sauk Prairie came in fourth with 74 points.
Beaver Dam’s depth was also on display Saturday, as sophomore Leah Burchardt took 14th in 22:31 and freshman Mila Westra took 16th in 22:35.7. There scores did not count since they were outside of the team’s top five, but had they been used instead of the fourth and fifth scores, the Golden Beavers still would have won.
On the boys side, Boston Damon took 19th in 19:19.7 to lead Beaver Dam, but the Golden Beavers were without their top runner in senior Gavin Czarnecki and took last with 115 points.
DeForest won with 24 points, while Sauk Prairie (45) and Madison Edgewood (62) came in second and third.
Rounding things out for Beaver Dam were sophomores Eli Titus (29th in 20:05.5) and Warrick Gochenaur (36th in 21:22.90 and seniors Zachary Johnson (37th in 21:24.0) and Isaiah Gremminger (39th in 21:35.70).
Rockets soar
Randolph’s prep girls volleyball team notched an impressive victory Saturday night in the Fox Valley, defeating Division 1 for Kaukauna in five sets, 25-16, 18-25, 26-24, 13-25, 19-17 to remain unbeaten on the year.
Randolph, a Division 4 team, is now 12-0 on the fall. The Ghosts dropped to 6-3.
Carizma Muth (24 kills), Cassandra Alsum (16) and Jorey Buwalda (7) led the Rockets’ attack and that same trio also was good at the service line, as Alsum (4), Muth (3) and Buwalda (3) combined for 10 aces.
Buwalda had 46 assists to pace the attack, and she also chipped in on defense with 14 digs.
Brandi Fuller led in digs with 34 while Alsum chipped in with 20. Livia Erdman was the leader in blocks with four.
Next up for Randolph is a home match against Hustisford on Monday night.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!