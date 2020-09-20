PREP SPORTS: Czarnecki, Hackbarth lead Beaver Dam cross country team Saturday; Fall River, Central Wis. Christian girls volleyball teams do well

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gavin Czarnecki and Kylie Hackbarth enjoyed some home cookin’ Saturday morning — and not just on the griddle.

On the turf, too.

With their Beaver Dam prep boys and girls cross country teams welcoming Sauk Prairie for a dual meet at Beaver Dam High School, both were able to post winning times — Czarnecki claiming medalist honors in the boys 5,000-meter race (16 minutes, 46.4 seconds) and Hackbarth doing the same in the girls 5,000-meter race (20:21.3).

Czarnecki edged out Sauk’s Jack Boerger by more than 15 seconds (17:02.3) while Hackbarth won by about the same margin, edging Sauk’s Catherine Gregg by 21.5 seconds (20:42.8).

The Beaver Dam boys saw Sauk claim the second, third and fourth spots and consequently lost by the score of 24-35 while the Golden Beavers’ girls squad took the third through sixth spots to post a near-perfect score and win 19-44.

Following Hackbarth across the finish line were Makenzi Gritmacher (21:13.6), Hannah Hallman (21:14.2), Riley Czarnecki (21:46.4) and Angelique Vega (22:14.2).

Rounding out the scoring for the boys were Aaron Uhrich (fifth in 18:50.0), Boston Damon (sixth in 19:04.7), Luke Eberle (11th in 19:49.8) and Peter Kremsreiter (12th in 20:13.3).