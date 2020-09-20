PREP SPORTS: Czarnecki, Hackbarth lead Beaver Dam cross country team Saturday; Fall River, Central Wis. Christian girls volleyball teams do well

Gavin Czarnecki and Kylie Hackbarth enjoyed some home cookin’ Saturday morning — and not just on the griddle.
On the turf, too.
With their Beaver Dam prep boys and girls cross country teams welcoming Sauk Prairie for a dual meet at Beaver Dam High School, both were able to post winning times — Czarnecki claiming medalist honors in the boys 5,000-meter race (16 minutes, 46.4 seconds) and Hackbarth doing the same in the girls 5,000-meter race (20:21.3).
Czarnecki edged out Sauk’s Jack Boerger by more than 15 seconds (17:02.3) while Hackbarth won by about the same margin, edging Sauk’s Catherine Gregg by 21.5 seconds (20:42.8).
The Beaver Dam boys saw Sauk claim the second, third and fourth spots and consequently lost by the score of 24-35 while the Golden Beavers’ girls squad took the third through sixth spots to post a near-perfect score and win 19-44.
Following Hackbarth across the finish line were Makenzi Gritmacher (21:13.6), Hannah Hallman (21:14.2), Riley Czarnecki (21:46.4) and Angelique Vega (22:14.2).
Rounding out the scoring for the boys were Aaron Uhrich (fifth in 18:50.0), Boston Damon (sixth in 19:04.7), Luke Eberle (11th in 19:49.8) and Peter Kremsreiter (12th in 20:13.3).
Pirates take a pair
Fall River’s prep girls volleyball team hosted a quadrangular Saturday and things went pretty good.
Not perfect — but pretty good, to the tune of a 25-6, 25-13 sweep of Oshkosh Valley Christian and a 25-23, 25-16 sweep of Palmyra Eagle with only a hard-fought 19-25, 25-19, 15-9 loss to Rio spoiling things.
Jordan Gregorio and Belle Gregorio led the Pirates in kills on the day, notching 16 apiece, while Ariel Schlachter had 49 assists and also was a force at the service line with seven aces.
Olivia Fietz had six aces and three blocks while Hailey Lange had 53 digs.
Crusaders cruise
The Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls volleyball team won six of eight sets Saturday to notch a 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 win over visiting Omro and a 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13 win over visiting Montello.
Jolie Schouten led the way with a combined 13 kills, 10 aces and 25 digs but Crusaders coach said via email that "several others stepped up in big moments and I believe we grew as a team on the day."
