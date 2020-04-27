PREP SPORTS: Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin named WIAA Scholar Athlete

Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin has been selected as one of 16 girls and 32 seniors in Wisconsin to receive the WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award the WIAA announced last Thursday.
To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement from each of four WIAA divisions. More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.
“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94.
“All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3 ½ years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”
This year, 857 seniors were nominated for the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award from 437 high schools throughout the state.
Beghin is the second Wisconsin Dells athlete to receive this honor, joining Jenna Mace, who earned the award in 2018.
Beghin has earned seven varsity letters combined in cross country and track and field. She helped lead Wisconsin Dells to the state cross country championships in all four of her seasons, including in 2017 as a sophomore, when the Chiefs finished second in Division 2. Beghin finished second as an individual at the state cross country meet in 2016 and 2017, before finishing eighth in her final two seasons, making her a four-time medal winner at the season’s final meet.
The 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award recipients will be recognized in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) and broadcast statewide by Fox Sports Wisconsin on several dates to be announced. The video includes a special message from Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders fullback and former member of the University of Wisconsin football team. Ingold, who graduated from Bay Port High School in 2015, was a recipient of the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award. Each 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist will receive a medallion, a certificate and a special plaque for display in their school’s trophy case.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!