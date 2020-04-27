PREP SPORTS: Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin named WIAA Scholar Athlete

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin has been selected as one of 16 girls and 32 seniors in Wisconsin to receive the WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award the WIAA announced last Thursday.

To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement from each of four WIAA divisions. More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.

“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94.

“All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3 ½ years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”

This year, 857 seniors were nominated for the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award from 437 high schools throughout the state.

Beghin is the second Wisconsin Dells athlete to receive this honor, joining Jenna Mace, who earned the award in 2018.