Reedsburg's Lacen, Sauk Prairie's Boerger qualify for state cross country meet

While Boerger also took second at sectionals last season, Saturday was a bit different as everybody was back on the course a year after the COVID-19 pandemic significantly trimmed the sectional field. That meant Boerger needed to go faster to advance this year. And he did so, taking 28.92 seconds off his 2020 sectional time.

"It was different than last year because the competition was different," he said. "I was honestly just looking to get in the top five and qualify. I expected at least three people to be in front of me. I'm happy with how I finished."

Now he'll head to Wisconsin Rapids looking to improve on his 44th-place state finish from last season, when he crossed the finish line in 16:53.1.

"I went out way too fast last year and ended up finishing badly," Boerger said. "This year, I'm looking to start out strong, but not too strong, and just maintain that steady pace and try to get a top-15 finish."

He's put in the work to do so, trimming a significant amount of time in the past year, and over a minute and a half since he took 47th at sectionals with a time of 17:47.3 as a freshman.

"I ran a lot more this summer than I did last year, I think," he said. "I definitely trained more consistently and in a more structured setting."