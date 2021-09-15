ROUNDUP: Baraboo wins Necedah Invite; Reedsburg's Schneider, Lacen Villegas put up fastest times

Caden Schneider's race was done after just 17 minutes, 32 seconds Tuesday night.
The Reedsburg senior got off the course before a parade of Baraboo runners crossed the 5,000-meter finish line to win the team title at the Necedah cross country invitational.
The Thunderbird boys scored 29 points to beat out Portage (36) and Reedsburg (64), while the Baraboo girls won as the lone team to have a full roster on the course. Necedah, New Lisbon and Royall also had individuals compete.
"We had our best team performance of the year so far," Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll said. "This was our first time racing against Portage this year and our first invitational win so our guys are feeling pretty good about that. We know that there is stronger conference competition coming up, however, so we can't celebrate for too long before getting back to work."
Baraboo's Daniel Yesipovich (17:46) and Ethan Sefkar (18:07) finished second and third, respectively, while Evan Exo (18:36) added a fifth-place finish in a 55-person field.
"Three guys in the top five was a great feat and we just about had all five guys in the top ten," Boll said.
The next T-Birds weren't far behind, as Connor Kleist (19:14) took ninth, Jacob Greenwood (19:27) took 12th and Eric Gumz (20:28) took 20th. Greenwood, Exo and Sefkar all set new personal records Tuesday.
For Reedsburg, Schneider's first-place finish was supported by Ben Bruer (19:41) taking 14th, Treynor Curtin (20:02) taking 17th, Max Stingley (20:33) taking 21st, Logan Churchill (20:34) taking 22nd and Ethan Schneider (20:38) taking 23rd.
It was a similar story in the girls' race, where Reedsburg's Jacqueline Lacen Villegas finished first. Abby Voigt added a sixth-place finish for the Beavers, while Mollie McCormick took 16th.
The Baraboo girls weren't separated by much on a day in which the course was more wide open than usual.
"It was a meet that we had never been to before so the girls were excited to compete," Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. "We knew the participant field would be small, and sometimes that makes it difficult because it gets so spread out that you could essentially be racing the entire course with no one near you. The girls went into the race with the mindset to continue to push themselves, be competitive within themselves and not slip into a comfort zone. Their times reflected this."
Kadence Funmaker and Julia School finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Shaylee Dougherty, Brooke Lawton and Ana Exterovich finished seventh through ninth.
Kezalee Dance (12th), Jordana White Eagle (14th) and Lorelie Drinkwater (18th) also competed for the T-Birds.
"Jordana is a new senior on the team, so she is still learning how to race a 5K," Faylona said of White Eagle. "Every meet she has done, she has improved and dropped her times. Today, she seemed more confident and actually went out hard. I think in her races up until today, she maybe was holding back too much in the first half of the race. Today, I saw a great balance of pushing a fast first mile, but not so fast that she couldn't maintain pace.
"I was proud of her because she went out right away with Kezalee and didn't back down. Her time of 26:05 is over a minute faster than her season record. It is also about three minutes faster than where she started at the beginning of the season."
GIRLS TENNIS
Sauk Prairie 4, Reedsburg 3
Sauk Prairie won two of three doubles matches and eked out a 4-3 dual-meet win at Reedsburg on Tuesday.
Lauren Frey and Faith Holler helped decide the match by coming from behind to win in three sets. Sauk Prairie’s No. 1 doubles duo overcame a slow start to claim a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood.
“Lauren Frey and Faith Holler made too many unforced errors coming out of the gate,” Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek said. “They regrouped and focused on their positioning and shot placement to battle back and win the next two sets.”
Sauk Prairie’s Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh added a 6-4, 6-3 win over Yerly Rothwell and Ashley Crary at No. 2 doubles.
“Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh played a nicely controlled and focused match,” Slosarek said. “They made some very strategic shots and showed a great amount of court awareness throughout the entire match. I was impressed with their shot selection and strong footwork.”
Reedsburg’s Maria Ruiz and Stephanie Torres picked up a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Molly Diske and Allison Shelton at No. 3 doubles.
The Badger West Conference rivals split singles play. Sauk Prairie’s wins came from Quinlyn Mack, who claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Gabby Weis at No. 1 singles, and Ava Andres, who earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Katelyn Wilhelm at No. 2 singles.
“A dominant performance by both Quinlyn Mack at No. 1 singles and Ava Andres at No. 2 singles,” Slosarek said. “Quinlyn sailed through the match without dropping a game. I had no doubt that Ava Andres would step up to the challenge of playing in the next flight up, and she showed her continued growth as a player by taking and holding the offensive ground throughout her entire match. These were two great singles to support the team score.”
Reedsburg’s Emma Rockweiler notched a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mackenzie White at No. 3 singles, while Halle Hahn earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ava Shimpach at No. 4 singles. Slosarek said that White and Shimpach both moved up from junior varsity to varsity Tuesday due to last-minute illnesses.
BOYS SOCCER
Reedsburg 4, Monroe 3
Edison Alonso scored three goals, Allen Stupinean added one and Reedsburg ended a four-game losing streak with Tuesday’s come-from-behind win at Monroe.
“This match had it all: multiple lead changes, an ejection and late-game heroics,” Reedsburg coach David Fitzpatrick said. “Monroe pushes extremely high up the pitch. This makes every transition a veritable scoring chance, but it severely limited our ability to transition because we were overwhelmed by all of their players clogging up the middle third. It was an honest chess match that felt, at times, like nobody could break through. However, with a game that open, you’re playing with fire, hence the seven goals scored.”
The teams were tied at 1 going into halftime, and Monroe held a 3-2 lead midway through the second half before Reedsburg rallied with goals in the 74th and 76th minute.
Sauk Prairie 1, Mount Horeb 1
Will Judge scored early in the second half as Sauk Prairie came back to tie Mount Horeb in a Badger Conference game at Mount Horeb High School.
The host Vikings (3-1-3), who are ranked sixth in Division 3 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, struck first, with Sam Johnson assisting Ryan Candella in the 30th minute.
Judge pulled the Eagles (4-4-1) even, taking an assist from Sam Drescher and scoring in the 49th minute to tie the game at 1.
Sauk Prairie’s Ellis Kirner and Mount Horeb’s Seth Aiken each made five saves.
Oregon 8, Baraboo 0
Baraboo gave up four goals in each half and was shut out for the first time this season in an 8-0 loss at Oregon, the second-ranked team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s Division 2 poll.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sauk Prairie 3, Monroe 0
The Sauk Prairie volleyball team ran its perfect record to 21-0 with Tuesday’s 25-6, 25-12, 25-16 win at Monroe.
The Eagles, who are ranked second in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, will compete in an invitational Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center.
Mount Horeb 3, Baraboo 2
Baraboo nearly climbed out of a two-set hole in a 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 15-8 Badger Conference loss at Mount Horeb on Tuesday.
McKenzie Gruner paced Baraboo with 22 kills and three blocks. The senior added two aces, while Jaydnn Gruner added 18 kills, two blocks, two aces and 18 assists; Tenley Scott had four aces; and Katie Peterson had 21 assists.