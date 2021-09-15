ROUNDUP: Baraboo wins Necedah Invite; Reedsburg's Schneider, Lacen Villegas put up fastest times

"Jordana is a new senior on the team, so she is still learning how to race a 5K," Faylona said of White Eagle. "Every meet she has done, she has improved and dropped her times. Today, she seemed more confident and actually went out hard. I think in her races up until today, she maybe was holding back too much in the first half of the race. Today, I saw a great balance of pushing a fast first mile, but not so fast that she couldn't maintain pace.

"I was proud of her because she went out right away with Kezalee and didn't back down. Her time of 26:05 is over a minute faster than her season record. It is also about three minutes faster than where she started at the beginning of the season."

GIRLS TENNIS

Sauk Prairie 4, Reedsburg 3

Sauk Prairie won two of three doubles matches and eked out a 4-3 dual-meet win at Reedsburg on Tuesday.

Lauren Frey and Faith Holler helped decide the match by coming from behind to win in three sets. Sauk Prairie’s No. 1 doubles duo overcame a slow start to claim a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood.

“Lauren Frey and Faith Holler made too many unforced errors coming out of the gate,” Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek said. “They regrouped and focused on their positioning and shot placement to battle back and win the next two sets.”

Sauk Prairie’s Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh added a 6-4, 6-3 win over Yerly Rothwell and Ashley Crary at No. 2 doubles.

“Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh played a nicely controlled and focused match,” Slosarek said. “They made some very strategic shots and showed a great amount of court awareness throughout the entire match. I was impressed with their shot selection and strong footwork.”

Reedsburg’s Maria Ruiz and Stephanie Torres picked up a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Molly Diske and Allison Shelton at No. 3 doubles.

The Badger West Conference rivals split singles play. Sauk Prairie’s wins came from Quinlyn Mack, who claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Gabby Weis at No. 1 singles, and Ava Andres, who earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Katelyn Wilhelm at No. 2 singles.

“A dominant performance by both Quinlyn Mack at No. 1 singles and Ava Andres at No. 2 singles,” Slosarek said. “Quinlyn sailed through the match without dropping a game. I had no doubt that Ava Andres would step up to the challenge of playing in the next flight up, and she showed her continued growth as a player by taking and holding the offensive ground throughout her entire match. These were two great singles to support the team score.”

Reedsburg’s Emma Rockweiler notched a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mackenzie White at No. 3 singles, while Halle Hahn earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ava Shimpach at No. 4 singles. Slosarek said that White and Shimpach both moved up from junior varsity to varsity Tuesday due to last-minute illnesses.

BOYS SOCCER

Reedsburg 4, Monroe 3

Edison Alonso scored three goals, Allen Stupinean added one and Reedsburg ended a four-game losing streak with Tuesday’s come-from-behind win at Monroe.

“This match had it all: multiple lead changes, an ejection and late-game heroics,” Reedsburg coach David Fitzpatrick said. “Monroe pushes extremely high up the pitch. This makes every transition a veritable scoring chance, but it severely limited our ability to transition because we were overwhelmed by all of their players clogging up the middle third. It was an honest chess match that felt, at times, like nobody could break through. However, with a game that open, you’re playing with fire, hence the seven goals scored.”

The teams were tied at 1 going into halftime, and Monroe held a 3-2 lead midway through the second half before Reedsburg rallied with goals in the 74th and 76th minute.

Sauk Prairie 1, Mount Horeb 1

Will Judge scored early in the second half as Sauk Prairie came back to tie Mount Horeb in a Badger Conference game at Mount Horeb High School.

The host Vikings (3-1-3), who are ranked sixth in Division 3 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, struck first, with Sam Johnson assisting Ryan Candella in the 30th minute.

Judge pulled the Eagles (4-4-1) even, taking an assist from Sam Drescher and scoring in the 49th minute to tie the game at 1.

Sauk Prairie’s Ellis Kirner and Mount Horeb’s Seth Aiken each made five saves.

Oregon 8, Baraboo 0

Baraboo gave up four goals in each half and was shut out for the first time this season in an 8-0 loss at Oregon, the second-ranked team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s Division 2 poll.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Prairie 3, Monroe 0

The Sauk Prairie volleyball team ran its perfect record to 21-0 with Tuesday’s 25-6, 25-12, 25-16 win at Monroe.

The Eagles, who are ranked second in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, will compete in an invitational Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center.

Mount Horeb 3, Baraboo 2

Baraboo nearly climbed out of a two-set hole in a 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 15-8 Badger Conference loss at Mount Horeb on Tuesday.

McKenzie Gruner paced Baraboo with 22 kills and three blocks. The senior added two aces, while Jaydnn Gruner added 18 kills, two blocks, two aces and 18 assists; Tenley Scott had four aces; and Katie Peterson had 21 assists.