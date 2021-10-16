Sauk Prairie's Boerger, Oregon's Vorontsov torch field at Badger West Conference meet

WYOCENA — Jack Boerger has been on an absolute tear this season with six event wins and just one runner-up finish at last week’s Wisconsin Rapids Jim Newman Invite.

The Sauk Prairie junior continued his torrid pace on Saturday as he won the Badger West Conference meet going away, helping lead the Eagles to the team championship in the process at Wyona Park. Boerger broke 16 minutes for the second straight meet with a winning time of 15 minutes, 59.25 seconds, over 45 seconds ahead of Mt. Horeb’s Joe Stoddard.

Boerger was joined by teammate Dalton Zirbel (17:04.34) in the top-three while the Eagles’ overall depth registered 65 points to edge out the team title over runner-up Monroe (77). Close behind the Cheesemakers were Mt. Horeb (82) and Baraboo (89), while the host Warriors were fifth with 101 points. Reedsburg rounded out area teams by finishing eighth with 182.

Like all of his other wins this season, Boerger did so with time to spare. After getting to the front of the pack out of the chute, Boerger created plenty of space coming around the opening loop and never looked back.